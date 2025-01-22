Player Ratings: PSG Stun Man City in Epic Comeback

PSG vs Man City: An Electrifying Champions League Showdown

In a Champions League clash that promised fireworks, PSG and Man City delivered in spades, with PSG staging a dramatic 4-2 comeback victory that will be remembered for its intensity and sheer unpredictability.

Early Exchanges Set the Stage

The match kicked off under the Paris lights with both teams aware of the high stakes. PSG, with their youthful exuberance, began brightly, testing City’s resolve from the get-go. City responded in kind, with their strategy paying dividends as they crafted opportunities that tested PSG’s defensive mettle.

City’s Dominance Meets PSG’s Resilience

As the first half progressed, City seemed to find their rhythm. Goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland after the break put the visitors in a commanding position, seemingly cruising towards a straightforward victory. However, PSG, sparked by the spirited Bradley Barcola, turned the game on its head in a whirlwind ten minutes, levelling the scores and setting the stage for a thrilling finale.

Turning Point: Neves Strikes

The pivotal moment came when Joao Neves, who had orchestrated much of PSG’s resurgence, headed in the decisive third goal from a meticulously executed set-piece. This moment epitomised the tactical chess match between the two sides, with PSG now seizing the initiative.

Climactic Finish as PSG Seal the Deal

The final goal, scored by Goncalo Ramos, added gloss to a performance that epitomised the never-say-die attitude of PSG under the Parisian lights. Man City, shellshocked and disoriented, now face a critical matchday eight to salvage their Champions League ambitions.

Player Ratings

PSG

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 6

6 Achraf Hakimi: 7

7 Marquinhos (c): 6.5

6.5 Willian Pacho: 5

5 Nuno Mendes: 7.5

7.5 Vitinha: 8

8 Joao Neves: 8.5

8.5 Fabian Ruiz: 7

7 Desire Doue: 7

7 Kang-in Lee: 6

6 Bradley Barcola: 9

9 Ousmane Dembele (Sub): 8.5

8.5 Goncalo Ramos (Sub): 8

8 Warren Zaire-Emery (Sub): 6

6 Lucas Hernandez (Sub): 6

Man City