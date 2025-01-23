SEARCH
Report: How Man Utd could line up against Rangers in Europa League

By Rachel Moore
Photo IMAGO

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs Rangers: Europa League Showdown at Old Trafford

Manchester United face Rangers tonight in a pivotal Europa League clash, with Ruben Amorim’s side under intense scrutiny following recent struggles. The match offers a chance for redemption and progression, as United look to secure their spot in the knockout stages.

Pressure Builds Ahead of Europa League Clash

United’s Europa League campaign has been far from convincing. Sitting seventh in the table with two games left in the first stage, they are walking a fine line between progression and disappointment. Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Brighton exposed vulnerabilities, with Amorim branding his squad as “maybe the worst Manchester United team in history.” His stark comments highlight the urgency for improvement.

Photo IMAGO

Key Team News and Fitness Updates

Injury woes continue to plague United, with Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, and Jonny Evans all unavailable. Lindelof has resumed training, but Amorim insists on caution. “Vic [Lindelof] is training, but I prefer to do extra work today because I want him for a long time, not just to put him [in] right away,” Amorim explained. Meanwhile, Shaw and Mount are progressing but remain sidelined.

Photo: IMAGO

Predicted Lineup for Man Utd vs Rangers

With limited options, Amorim’s predicted XI offers a mix of youth and experience: Bayindir; De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo; Dalot, Diallo; Fernandes, Zirkzee.
United fans will hope this combination delivers the reaction Amorim demands against Rangers, with Old Trafford’s support proving vital.

This high-stakes encounter could shape United’s European ambitions, and Amorim’s squad selection will undoubtedly be scrutinised. Victory is non-negotiable.

Previous article
Player Ratings: PSG Stun Man City in Epic Comeback
Next article
Report: Predicted Spurs XI for Europa League Match in Germany
Rachel Moore
Rachel Moore
