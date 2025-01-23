Report: Predicted Spurs XI for Europa League Match in Germany

Spurs Predicted Lineup vs Hoffenheim: Europa League Challenge Amid Injury Crisis

Tottenham Hotspur head into tonight’s Europa League clash against Hoffenheim with a severely depleted squad, raising serious questions about how Ange Postecoglou will assemble his starting XI. With up to 14 players unavailable due to injuries and ineligibility, Spurs’ options are threadbare at best. Here’s a breakdown of the situation.

A Goalkeeping Conundrum

The absence of Guglielmo Vicario due to injury means Postecoglou must choose between Fraser Forster and Brandon Austin between the sticks. January signing Antonin Kinsky is ineligible until the latter stages of the competition, narrowing the options further.

Defensive Patchwork

Cristian Romero’s return to training offers a glimmer of hope, but the Argentine’s fitness remains questionable after a season marred by setbacks. Radu Dragusin, fresh from requiring stitches during Sunday’s loss to Everton, is expected to start, potentially alongside either Ben Davies or Archie Gray in central defence. Whichever of the two misses out is likely to fill in at left-back, highlighting Spurs’ flexibility amid adversity.

Midfield Reinforcements

Rodrigo Bentancur’s clearance after concussion protocols is a welcome boost, and he is tipped to anchor the midfield. Lucas Bergvall and James Maddison, both eager for consistent minutes, are expected to feature in advanced roles. However, Pape Sarr’s absence through injury leaves a significant gap in the midfield rotation.

Attack: Balancing Rest and Opportunity

Richarlison and Mikey Moore impressed during cameo appearances at Goodison Park and could earn starting berths tonight. With Dejan Kulusevski and captain Heung-min Son likely needing rest, Postecoglou might use this match to test younger talents. Teenager Will Lankshear is also a viable option, having already started twice in the competition. However, January signing Min-hyeok Yang is unavailable, further limiting options.

Predicted Spurs XI

Goalkeeper: Austin

Defence: Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Davies

Midfield: Bentancur, Bergvall, Maddison

Attack: Kulusevski, Moore, Richarlison

The Bench: Youth Takes Centre Stage

Expect a youthful bench in Germany, with just one or two outfield players boasting prior senior appearances for Spurs. Postecoglou’s management of this injury crisis will be pivotal as Spurs navigate their European campaign.