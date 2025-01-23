Report: Man City defender set for Milan move with €5m buy option

Manchester City and Milan Agree Walker Deal

Sky Sports Italy reports that Manchester City have reached an agreement with AC Milan to send Kyle Walker to the Rossoneri on a free loan with a €5 million option to buy. Walker, who has agreed personal terms with Milan, is expected to arrive in Italy today to finalise the move and sign a contract running until 2027. As reported by Sky Sports Italy.

Walker Brings Versatility to Milan

For Milan, the arrival of the 34-year-old English defender represents a significant addition. Walker’s ability to play as a full-back on either flank or as a centre-back provides Stefano Pioli with tactical flexibility. This versatility is crucial for a squad looking to navigate the demands of domestic and European football.

Ongoing Transfer Activity at Milan

The Rossoneri are also actively pursuing Feyenoord’s Santiago Giménez, though negotiations remain challenging due to Feyenoord’s high demands. Additionally, Dodi Lukebakio of Sevilla is seen as a potential alternative.

“Walker will bring leadership and experience,” an insider noted. “He is the type of player who can elevate Milan’s defensive line.”

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The departure of Kyle Walker will carry mixed emotions among supporters. On one hand, Walker has been a stalwart for City, contributing to numerous Premier League titles and Champions League campaigns. His athleticism and tactical intelligence made him indispensable under Pep Guardiola, particularly in high-stakes matches.

However, at 34 years old, a move makes sense for all parties. City are likely looking to refresh their defensive options, and the deal terms—especially the €5 million buy option—indicate an understanding of his decreasing market value. The reported contract until 2027 shows Milan’s belief in his ability to contribute at the top level for several seasons, but questions about longevity remain.

For City fans, the focus now shifts to how this deal impacts the club’s defensive depth. Will Guardiola seek reinforcements in this window, or does he trust the existing squad to fill the void? While Walker’s departure marks the end of an era, it also symbolises a step toward evolution.

If Milan can extract peak performances from Walker, this deal might be seen as a masterstroke, but for now, City supporters will watch closely to see if the club’s defensive balance can be maintained without him.