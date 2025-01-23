Report: Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Europa League – how to watch tonight

Hoffenheim vs Tottenham: How to Watch Europa League Clash Tonight

Tottenham travel to Germany tonight in search of stability and much-needed momentum in their Europa League campaign. The encounter with Hoffenheim offers Spurs the chance to halt a worrying slide and revive their European ambitions.

Tottenham’s Fight for European Survival

Under pressure after a turbulent week, Ange Postecoglou knows the stakes are high. Tottenham’s loss to Arsenal in the North London Derby, followed by a lacklustre showing against Everton, has left the manager seeking answers.

Currently sitting outside the automatic qualification spots, Spurs need a result tonight to avoid further damage to their European prospects. A win at Hoffenheim could mark the start of a much-needed resurgence.

Hoffenheim’s Battle to Stay Afloat

Hoffenheim, too, find themselves in a precarious position. Just one point away from elimination, the German side is desperate to secure three points at home to keep their Europa League hopes alive. The PreZero Arena will be a cauldron of tension as both teams grapple for control of their destinies.

How to Watch Hoffenheim vs Tottenham

TV Channel: The match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT. Kick-off is set for 5.45pm.

Live Stream: Fans can watch the game via the Discovery+ app or website.

As Spurs and Hoffenheim collide, expect a clash of determination and desperation in Germany tonight.