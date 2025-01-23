Report: Man Utd vs Rangers Europa League – how to watch tonight

Man Utd vs Rangers: How to Watch Europa League Clash Tonight

Manchester United and Rangers face off tonight in a high-stakes Europa League encounter, often dubbed the ‘Battle of Britain’. Both teams come into this clash with much to prove as they aim to secure their European ambitions.

Man Utd Seek European Dominance

Manchester United have been an indomitable force in the Europa League this season, remaining unbeaten across six matches. Despite a 3-1 setback against Brighton in the Premier League last weekend, the Red Devils’ continental form suggests they will be difficult to topple at Old Trafford.

Manager Ruben Amorim will hope his side can replicate the intensity seen in their European performances, especially as another positive result would edge them closer to securing a top-eight finish.

Rangers Eye Knockout Qualification

Rangers, meanwhile, arrive in Manchester buoyed by an impressive seven-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

A victory at Old Trafford would mark a giant leap toward knockout stage qualification, and their current form provides the confidence to push for a memorable result on English soil.

How to Watch Manchester United vs Rangers

TV Channel: Tonight’s match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm.

Live Stream: Fans can watch online via the Discovery+ app or website.

As two iconic clubs lock horns under the Old Trafford lights, the stakes couldn’t be higher in this pivotal Europa League fixture.