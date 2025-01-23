Report: Arsenal Eye January Deal for Promising Leipzig Striker

Arsenal Target Benjamin Sesko in January Transfer Bid

Arsenal have reignited their interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as they search for a long-term solution to their striking options. TalkSport has reported that the north London club has made a tentative enquiry for the Slovenian international, with a potential move complicated by the reluctance of Leipzig to sell mid-season.

Why Sesko is a Key Target

The Gunners’ interest in Sesko is not new. Arsenal made overtures last summer but failed to secure the player, who chose to stay in Leipzig to focus on his development. Sesko’s form in the Bundesliga this season has justified that decision. With eight goals and two assists so far, the 21-year-old has continued to showcase his talent as one of Europe’s brightest attacking prospects.

Sesko’s career trajectory has been impressive. Having joined Leipzig from RB Salzburg in 2023, he already boasts three Austrian Bundesliga titles, an Austrian Cup, and a DFL Supercup. His tally of 31 goals in 67 appearances for Leipzig underlines his potential as a formidable striker.

Arsenal’s Striker Dilemma

Gabriel Jesus’ ACL injury has left Arsenal without a consistent focal point in attack. While Havertz and others have stepped in, the lack of a strong No. 9 remains a concern for Mikel Arteta’s side. Sesko’s physical presence, eye for goal, and adaptability could address this issue.

However, Leipzig’s unwillingness to let Sesko leave in January complicates the pursuit. Adding to the challenge, Sesko’s agent has ruled out any possibility of a loan move. This may push Arsenal to look at alternative options or to wait until the summer transfer window.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Sesko is an exciting prospect with an enviable scoring record, but is he the immediate answer to Arsenal’s issues? Leipzig’s reluctance to sell in January should serve as a reality check for the club’s hierarchy.

It’s not just about splashing out £70million; it’s about ensuring that money goes towards a player who fits seamlessly into Arteta’s system. Arsenal’s recent history in the transfer market has been hit-and-miss, and fans might argue that a proven Premier League striker could be a safer bet.

There’s also the matter of squad harmony. Bringing in a high-profile signing mid-season could unsettle players, who have worked hard to fill the void left by Jesus. Arsenal’s ambitions are clear, but this deal feels more like a summer transfer rather than a January rescue act. Waiting for the right moment might be frustrating but could ultimately prove wiser.