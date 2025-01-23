Report: Arsenal suffer blow in the race to sign Serie A forward

Arsenal’s Pursuit of Vlahovic Ends as Juventus Talks Break Down

Arsenal’s efforts to secure a new striker have hit a significant roadblock as talks with Juventus over Dusan Vlahovic have collapsed, according to Football Transfers. The North London club initially sought a loan deal for the Serbian forward, but Juventus rejected the approach, insisting on a permanent transfer or, at minimum, a loan with an obligation to buy.

Arsenal’s Striker Search Intensifies

Mikel Arteta’s squad has struggled with goalscoring this season, a situation exacerbated by Gabriel Jesus’s ACL injury. Arsenal’s need for attacking reinforcements had made Vlahovic a prime target, particularly as the 24-year-old fits Arteta’s long-term vision. However, with negotiations now dead, the club is exploring alternatives, including Wolves’ Matheus Cunha, who is reportedly the most likely candidate.

Juventus’ Stance on Vlahovic

Vlahovic’s future at Juventus has been uncertain due to underwhelming performances and financial concerns. The Serbian is the highest-paid player in Serie A, earning €12 million per season, a figure Juventus are eager to shed as part of a broader strategy to lower their wage bill. Contract renewal talks have stalled, making a sale in 2025 almost inevitable if no agreement is reached.

Despite rumours from Calciomercato suggesting Juventus have lowered their asking price to €40 million, Arsenal appear unwilling to meet these terms. This effectively ends any immediate prospects of Vlahovic moving to the Emirates.

Arteta’s Long-Term Interest

Arteta has admired Vlahovic since his Fiorentina days and was keen to bring him to Arsenal in January 2022. However, Juventus ultimately won that race, signing the striker for €80 million.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Arsenal fans, this news is disappointing and raises concerns about the club’s ability to address its pressing need for a reliable goalscorer. With Gabriel Jesus sidelined and inconsistent performances from the current forward line, securing a top-tier striker was paramount.

The collapse of the Vlahovic talks also points to a larger issue: Arsenal’s financial unwillingness to compete aggressively in the market. While €40 million might appear reasonable for a player of Vlahovic’s pedigree, the reluctance to meet Juventus’ terms could be seen as a lack of ambition.

Furthermore, turning to Matheus Cunha as an alternative will leave some fans underwhelmed. While Cunha has shown flashes of quality, he lacks the proven track record that someone like Vlahovic brings. Arsenal’s aspirations of competing for the Premier League title or making a deep run in Europe require players who can deliver consistently at the highest level.

This situation also reflects poorly on the club’s ability to close deals for priority targets. Missing out on Vlahovic twice in two years may lead supporters to question the effectiveness of Arsenal’s transfer strategy. If the Gunners are to maintain momentum, they must act decisively to secure a striker capable of elevating their attack.