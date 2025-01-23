Report: Forest ready to smash transfer record amid Wolves resistance

Nottingham Forest Ready to Break Transfer Record for Matheus Cunha

According to Sky Sports, Nottingham Forest are preparing a club-record bid to sign Wolves forward Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian has become a sought-after player, with five Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, expressing interest in his signature.

Forest’s Ambitions

Nottingham Forest’s willingness to spend a reported £60 million highlights their determination to secure Cunha, a player they see as instrumental in elevating their attacking options. With Yoane Wissa of Brentford also on their radar, Forest are making significant moves in this transfer window.

Wolves’ Position

Wolves remain resolute in their stance that Cunha is not for sale, particularly as they battle to maintain Premier League safety. The forward, who has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, is a key figure in Vítor Pereira’s squad. While contract discussions have stalled, Wolves insist that this has no bearing on Cunha’s immediate future.

The club is under no financial pressure to sell, having generated over £90 million from sales last summer. “Cunha is a crucial part of our team,” a source close to Wolves stated. “We’ve had no offers, and he’s not for sale.”

Arsenal’s Interest

Arsenal, dealing with injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, are also monitoring Cunha’s situation. However, Wolves’ firm position suggests that any pursuit from the Gunners or Forest will require substantial negotiation.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Forest’s willingness to break their transfer record signals ambition and intent to establish themselves as a Premier League force.

Cunha’s versatility and creativity would inject a new dimension into Forest’s attack, complementing their existing forward line. At £60 million, the price tag is steep, but securing a player of Cunha’s calibre could transform Forest’s season and their long-term prospects in the league.

That said, Wolves’ reluctance to sell poses a significant obstacle. Their insistence that Cunha is integral to their survival fight will frustrate Forest fans eager to see the deal progress. Yet, the persistence shown by the club in targeting players like Cunha and Wissa is a testament to their evolving ambitions.

While Arsenal’s interest might complicate matters, Forest fans will hope their club can offer an appealing package, both financially and in terms of a starring role within the team. Landing Cunha would be a statement signing and one that could solidify Forest’s place in the Premier League.