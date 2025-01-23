Report: Everton eyeing move to sign former Spurs forward

Everton Enquire About Marcus Edwards from Sporting CP

Everton’s Interest in Edwards

Everton have reportedly made an approach to explore the conditions of signing Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards, as revealed by Caught Offside. The Englishman, a former Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate, has 18 months remaining on his current deal and has seen his playing time dwindle this season due to a strained relationship with head coach Rui Borges.

Sporting are open to selling Edwards for a fee of €12 million, though 35% of the sale value will be directed to Tottenham due to a prior agreement. If a move doesn’t materialise this January, Sporting intend to sell him during the summer transfer window.

Edwards’ Career Journey

Since leaving Spurs in 2019, Edwards has made a significant impact in Portugal. He joined Vitoria de Guimaraes, where he scored 20 goals in 95 appearances, before transferring to Sporting in 2022 for €7.5 million. At Sporting, Edwards has contributed an impressive 24 goals and 26 assists in 120 matches, highlighting his attacking prowess.

However, this season has been less productive for the 26-year-old, with just 346 minutes of action across all competitions. Sporting’s preference for younger players, including Conrad Harder and Geovany Quenda, has further sidelined Edwards, creating an opportunity for Everton to make their move.

Tactical and Financial Considerations

For Everton, signing Edwards could add much-needed creativity and depth to their attack. With Sporting open to negotiation, this deal represents a rare opportunity to secure a proven talent at a reasonable price. However, the 35% sell-on clause owed to Spurs might slightly complicate negotiations.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Excitement among Everton fans is understandable when linked to a player like Marcus Edwards. His proven ability to deliver goals and assists makes him a tantalising prospect, particularly for a club seeking to strengthen their attacking options.

Edwards’ familiarity with English football, having come through Tottenham’s academy, adds to his appeal. Supporters might view this move as an opportunity for him to showcase his talent on a stage he once promised to dominate. The fact that he’s available for €12 million is another positive, representing good value for a player with significant top-flight and European experience.

Sceptics might point to his limited game time this season, questioning whether his recent struggles stem solely from managerial issues or if there are broader concerns about his form. However, his overall record at Sporting suggests he remains a high-quality player with plenty to offer.

For Everton fans, the potential acquisition of Edwards aligns with the club’s need for inventive wide players who can unlock defences. If the deal goes through, this could be a signing that not only bolsters the squad but also reignites optimism for the remainder of the season.