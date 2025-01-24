Report: Nottingham Forest agree deal for striker

Chris Wood Signs New Nottingham Forest Deal Until 2027

A Season to Remember

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood has committed his future to the City Ground, signing a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2027. The prolific New Zealand international has been a revelation this season, netting 14 goals in just 22 Premier League appearances. His clinical form has propelled Forest to an impressive third place in the league standings.

From Loan to Record-Breaker

Initially joining on loan from Newcastle United in January 2023, Wood’s move became permanent in June that year. Despite having been at Forest for only two years, he has already etched his name into the club’s history books. In December, he overtook Bryan Roy’s record of 24 goals to become Forest’s all-time leading Premier League scorer.

Reflecting on his new deal, Wood said: “I’m very excited and very happy to have it completed and done, and I’m looking forward to the next couple of years, at least. I saw the ambition when I first arrived. When I spoke to the owner and his family and saw where they want to be and where they see this club to be – it was clear they have high ambitions and big dreams. He has backed the club for years, even before promotion to the Premier League, which is fantastic, and the team is pushing in the right direction.”

Commitment to Fans and Club

Wood also paid tribute to the club’s supporters: “I can’t thank the fans enough, they always come in voice and they’re always behind the team and myself, it’s a pleasure playing in front of them. Here’s to a few more years together.”

The 33-year-old’s previous contract was due to expire at the end of this season, making this extension a significant move for both player and club. Wood becomes the second player to sign a new deal this month, following centre-back Murillo’s four-and-a-half-year agreement.

Praise from the Top

Nottingham Forest’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis, expressed his admiration for Wood’s contribution: “He has performed exceptionally well with us. More than just his goals, he epitomises everything that it means to wear the Garibaldi red – hard work, a fighting and winning spirit, and the attitude to never give up. He is a winner and a role model to inspire all of us, and we reward his dedication with ours.”

Wood’s achievements have not gone unnoticed, with the striker being named Forest’s first-ever Premier League Player of the Month in November, becoming the first New Zealander to receive the accolade.

Looking Ahead

With Chris Wood’s future now secure, Nottingham Forest can continue their push for success, inspired by a striker who embodies the heart and soul of the club. The City Ground faithful will undoubtedly look forward to many more memorable moments from their record-breaking forward.