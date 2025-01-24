Preview: Fulham Home Advantage Key Against Struggling Man Utd

Fulham vs Manchester United: Premier League Clash Preview

Form and Context Ahead of the Match

Fulham welcome Manchester United to Craven Cottage for an intriguing Premier League encounter this Sunday evening. With kick-off scheduled for 7pm GMT, Marco Silva’s side have a chance to showcase their growing ambition against a United team battling inconsistencies.

The hosts have been steady performers this season, currently sitting tenth in the league. Fulham’s recent 2-0 victory over Leicester City highlighted their defensive solidity and clinical finishing. A win here could reignite hopes of a European spot, further underlining their quiet yet determined progress under Silva.

United, meanwhile, arrive amidst scrutiny. A 3-1 defeat to Brighton last Sunday prompted Ruben Amorim’s damning assessment of his side as “maybe the worst team in Manchester United history.” Although they edged past Rangers 2-1 in the Europa League midweek, questions remain over their consistency and tactical cohesion.

Key Details for Fans

Date, Venue and Broadcast Information

The match will take place at Craven Cottage in London, with kick-off set for 7pm GMT on Sunday, 26 January 2025. Fans can catch the action live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. For online viewing, Discovery+ app subscribers can stream the game live.

Team News and Potential Line-Ups

Fulham

Reiss Nelson has recently returned to training, though this match may come too soon for him. Kenny Tete remains unavailable until late March or early April, leaving Silva to rely on his current defensive options.

Manchester United

United’s defensive concerns persist. Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro both sustained injuries in the Rangers clash. While Victor Lindelof has resumed training, he might not feature here. Noussair Mazraoui, rested midweek, could return to the line-up. Long-term absentees Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, and Jonny Evans are unlikely to make the squad.

Match Prediction and H2H Insights

Given United’s erratic form, Fulham will fancy their chances of capitalising on home advantage. Silva’s side possess the structure and belief to exploit a vulnerable United. A 2-0 victory for Fulham seems a realistic outcome.

Historically, Manchester United have dominated this fixture with 57 wins compared to Fulham’s 15, while 20 encounters have ended in draws. However, recent form and the context of this season suggest the Cottagers might tip the balance this time around.