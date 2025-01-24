Arsenal defender ‘expected’ to leave – Dortmund leading the race

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s Arsenal Future Hangs in the Balance

Dortmund’s Pursuit of Zinchenko Gains Momentum

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s time at Arsenal may soon come to an end, with Borussia Dortmund reportedly placing the Ukrainian left-back at the top of their January transfer window priorities. As first reported by The Telegraph, Dortmund are actively searching for reinforcements at left-back after missing out on Chelsea’s Renato Veiga, who is heading to Juventus on loan.

Veiga’s loan deal to Juventus underscores Dortmund’s urgency, as the German club scrambles for alternatives. Zinchenko, a player of significant technical quality and Premier League pedigree, is now seen as the ideal solution. Ben Chilwell of Chelsea was also briefly considered, but Zinchenko has emerged as the frontrunner.

Arsenal’s Options Create Transfer Window Dynamics

Zinchenko’s reduced role in recent weeks has been notable. The 28-year-old started in Arsenal’s Champions League victory over Dinamo Zagreb but has seen his position usurped by teenage sensation Myles Lewis-Skelly in the Premier League. Lewis-Skelly’s unfortunate knee injury in the draw against Aston Villa complicates the situation, as Arsenal await the results of scans before deciding Zinchenko’s fate.

Riccardo Calafiori, who has just returned from injury, adds another layer of depth to Arsenal’s left-back options. This squad depth may ultimately convince Mikel Arteta to sanction Zinchenko’s departure.

A Legacy at Arsenal and Potential New Beginnings

Signed from Manchester City in 2022 for £30 million, Zinchenko’s contributions to Arsenal extend beyond his 81 appearances. A popular figure in the dressing room, his leadership and versatility have been vital during Arteta’s rebuild. However, Dortmund’s interest presents a new chapter for a player who may benefit from a fresh challenge.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are undergoing significant changes of their own. Following the sacking of manager Nuri Sahin, the club is linked with former Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag. Zinchenko’s experience could provide much-needed stability during a transitional phase at the Bundesliga side.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

While his form this season has been inconsistent, his presence remains influential. Letting him go would free up wages and potentially create opportunities for emerging talents like Lewis-Skelly or Calafiori. However, the timing feels precarious, especially with Arsenal still competing on multiple fronts.

For Dortmund supporters, Zinchenko’s arrival would be seen as a statement of intent. A player of his calibre could reinvigorate their defensive options while offering tactical flexibility. Zinchenko’s ability to play in midfield, a role he occasionally filled under Guardiola at City, could also provide Dortmund with additional versatility.

The transfer highlights broader market strategies at play. Dortmund’s quick pivot from Veiga to Zinchenko illustrates the fluidity of modern transfer dealings. For Arsenal, this decision will reflect their long-term squad planning under Arteta.

As fans eagerly await confirmation, Zinchenko’s future remains a fascinating subplot in the ever-evolving January transfer window.