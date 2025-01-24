Preview: Spurs vs Leicester – A Must-Win Match for Both Sides

Tottenham vs Leicester: Premier League Preview

Pressure Mounts on Spurs Ahead of Key Clash

Tottenham Hotspur face Leicester City in what promises to be a pivotal Premier League encounter on Sunday. Ange Postecoglou’s side, under immense scrutiny after a torrid run of form, will need to capitalise on the struggles of their visitors.

Spurs’ Europa League win against Hoffenheim on Thursday offered a glimmer of hope, but whether this signals a turning point remains to be seen. Their last league outing saw them dismantled in the first half by Everton, leaving fans and pundits questioning the team’s resilience. Having lost seven of their last ten Premier League matches, Tottenham cannot afford anything less than a victory against a Leicester side languishing second from bottom.

Kick-off Time and Viewing Details

Tottenham vs Leicester is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, 26 January 2025. The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How to Watch

The game will not be broadcast live in the UK. However, highlights will be available for free on the Sky Sports app, YouTube channel, and BBC’s Match of the Day Two, airing at 10.30pm GMT on Sunday.

Team News and Injury Updates

Tottenham

Spurs’ injury list remains extensive. Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, who missed the Hoffenheim game due to a training knock, could return alongside Yves Bissouma. Players such as Antonin Kinsky, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon, and Min-hyeok Yang are also expected to be available after being left out of Europa League squad registration.

However, key figures like Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner, Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson, and Dominic Solanke are sidelined. While Romero has resumed training, his involvement remains unlikely.

Leicester

Leicester’s injury concerns include Mads Hermansen, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, and Abdul Fatawu, all of whom are unavailable. Woyo Coulibaly, their new signing, could feature, providing some hope for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s embattled side.

Predicted Outcome and Recent Form

Tottenham’s attacking depth should prove decisive against a Leicester side enduring a nightmare campaign. The Foxes, now led by Ruud van Nistelrooy, have lost seven consecutive matches, amplifying pressure on their manager. For Spurs, anything less than three points would be catastrophic. A 3-1 win for Tottenham appears the most plausible result, given both teams’ current trajectories.

