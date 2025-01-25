Report: Wolves Determined to Keep Striker but Could Be Tested by Big Offers

Matheus Cunha Transfer Speculation Gathers Pace Amid Premier League Interest

As the transfer window nears its conclusion, the speculation surrounding Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is intensifying. With Aston Villa reportedly joining the race for his signature, the battle for the Brazilian’s services could add late drama to the window.

Premier League Clubs Monitoring Cunha’s Situation

Interest in Cunha extends beyond Villa, with The Daily Mail reporting that Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Manchester United are all keen on the 24-year-old. His performances for Wolves have caught the eye, making him a sought-after name among England’s top-flight clubs.

Villa’s pursuit, however, appears contingent on outgoings, particularly concerning Colombian striker Jhon Duran. The 20-year-old is being linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, with West Ham having already seen a £57 million bid rejected. Any deal for Cunha is likely dependent on Villa recouping funds first.

Wolves Holding Firm on Their Brazilian Asset

Despite the growing interest, Wolves are determined to retain Cunha and have opened discussions over a new contract. The club insists he is not for sale, with no formal offers yet received. Nevertheless, The Daily Mail notes that if a bid of £60 million or more were to arrive, Wolves could be forced to reassess their stance.

A key element in the negotiations is Cunha’s reluctance to commit to fresh terms until after the window closes, keeping the door open for a potential January move. Wolves, however, remain confident that their approach to rewarding his contributions will be successful.

Villa’s Transfer Balancing Act

Villa’s interest in Cunha is undeniable, but Financial Fair Play considerations dictate they must first offload before making a move. The club’s strategic approach suggests they are treading carefully in the market, ensuring compliance with regulations while maintaining competitiveness.

If Duran does depart, Villa could accelerate their pursuit of Cunha, but Wolves’ strong position makes any deal far from straightforward. A last-minute twist could yet emerge, especially if a bidding war ensues.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Wolves fans are likely to feel concerned by the ongoing speculation surrounding Cunha. He has been a vital component of their attacking play, and losing him without a suitable replacement could be detrimental to their campaign. While the club insists he is not for sale, the reality of modern football means that every player has a price.

For Villa supporters, this situation presents an expectant opportunity. Adding Cunha to their squad would bolster their attacking options significantly. However, the requirement to sell before buying highlights the delicate balancing act clubs must navigate to comply with financial regulations.

As the final days of the window approach, the uncertainty surrounding Cunha’s future ensures this will be a story to watch. If a substantial bid materialises, Wolves may find themselves having to make a difficult decision. Until then, their resolve will be tested by some of the Premier League’s biggest names.