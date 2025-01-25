Preview: Man City vs Chelsea: Guardiola’s Selection Dilemma with Injuries and New Arrivals

Man City vs Chelsea: New Arrivals, Injury Concerns and Guardiola’s Plans

Marmoush Set for Swift Man City Debut

Manchester City could hand new signing Omar Marmoush a rapid introduction to English football as they prepare to face Chelsea in today’s Premier League showdown. The Egyptian forward, who arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £64 million deal this week, is expected to be in Pep Guardiola’s matchday squad. He joins fellow new recruits Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov in contention.

Guardiola, speaking about his January signings, highlighted Reis’s potential but urged patience. “Vitor is young. He has a huge personality [but he] needs time,” he stated. “If he’s here with us, of course, he can start.”

Khusanov, a product of Lens in France, brings experience against high-intensity players, though Guardiola admitted language barriers could be a challenge. “He doesn’t speak much English so communication will be one of the situations that we have to deal with,” the City boss remarked. However, Marmoush appears ready to adapt swiftly. “The [new signings] will make us strong and I’m pretty sure that the club decided these are prospective players for the future, for many years.”

Defensive Concerns Ahead of Chelsea Clash

City’s preparations for Chelsea are hampered by key absences. Ruben Dias, who had only recently returned from a muscle injury, was forced off in the chaotic 4-2 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and will not feature. Jeremy Doku is also unavailable, further limiting Guardiola’s options.

There is some relief as John Stones returns to fitness, but Guardiola remains without Nathan Ake, Oscar Bobb, and midfield lynchpin Rodri, all still sidelined.

Predicted Line-Up and Kick-Off Time

With enforced changes, City’s expected XI includes Ortega; Nunes, Akanji, Stones, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Silva; Foden, De Bruyne, Savinho; and Haaland.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30pm GMT on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the Etihad Stadium.