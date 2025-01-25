Report: Chelsea’s Transfer Plans Could Impact January Market Closures

Chelsea’s January Clear-Out: Five Stars Facing Uncertain Futures

Chelsea’s revolving door of talent shows no signs of slowing, as the club actively looks to trim their squad before the transfer window slams shut. With several players not fitting into Enzo Maresca’s long-term vision, a number of names are expected to leave Stamford Bridge. According to Ben Jacobs in TeamTalk, clubs such as West Ham, Everton, and Juventus are circling Chelsea’s neglected talents.

Ben Chilwell’s Battle for Relevance

Ben Chilwell, once a key figure for both Chelsea and England, finds himself on the fringes. The left-back has managed just one appearance this season—a League Cup tie against Barrow. At 28, Chilwell needs regular football to revive his England career ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

“Thomas Tuchel likes the defender,” Jacobs explains, but even his admiration may not guarantee consistent minutes for Chilwell. Juventus had shown interest in the past but are now set to sign Renato Veiga on loan. Closer to home, West Ham and Everton appear to be leading the race.

Everton’s pursuit of Chilwell hinges on freeing up a loan slot by cancelling Armando Broja’s stint at Goodison Park. David Moyes hinted, “At the moment there isn’t a firm decision been taken [on Broja], but… it’s a possibility.” Chilwell remains a late-window option, particularly on a loan deal.

Chukwuemeka and Disasi Under the Spotlight

Carney Chukwuemeka and Axel Disasi are also likely to depart. Chukwuemeka, 21, has attracted attention from West Ham and could even end up at Strasbourg, as Chelsea maintain strong ties with their sister club. The Blues are reportedly open to selling him outright, but their £40m valuation might limit potential suitors.

Meanwhile, Disasi has struggled to cement his place, especially after Trevoh Chalobah’s recall from Crystal Palace. Though Monaco are rumoured to be interested in bringing Disasi back, Chelsea have yet to receive formal contact. Juventus also considered a move but appear to have shifted focus elsewhere.

Dewsbury-Hall and Nkunku: Mixed Fortunes

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, despite limited opportunities, seems less likely to leave. Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Wolves saw the midfielder feature, with Maresca reportedly impressed by his professionalism. However, West Ham’s lingering interest could materialise into a concrete offer, especially if the Hammers are willing to meet Chelsea’s £30–35m asking price.

Christopher Nkunku’s situation is more nuanced. Although linked with Bayern Munich earlier this window, negotiations have cooled due to the German side’s reluctance to match Chelsea’s £60m valuation. Nkunku could still play a role in discussions with Manchester United for Alejandro Garnacho, adding a fascinating subplot to his future.

Balancing Stability and Change

While some players face uncertain futures, others like Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile remain central to Chelsea’s plans. Tosin, valued as a leader in the dressing room, has seen interest from Brighton rebuffed. Meanwhile, Badiashile’s recovery from injury solidifies his position as a long-term asset.

With time running out in the transfer window, Chelsea’s activity underscores their attempt to balance squad depth with Enzo Maresca’s vision. Whether players like Chilwell and Chukwuemeka thrive elsewhere or remain trapped in limbo remains to be seen.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Chelsea fan’s perspective, this report underlines the frustration of a bloated squad hindering progress under Enzo Maresca. Chilwell’s situation is particularly troubling—once a top-tier left-back, his decline has been startling. The reluctance to integrate him into the system, despite clear talent, raises questions about Maresca’s tactical adaptability.

The club’s openness to offloading Chukwuemeka and Disasi also sparks debate. While both players have struggled, they represent untapped potential. Letting them leave without maximising their value could be a mistake.

However, Chelsea’s commitment to players like Badiashile and Tosin signals a desire to establish a stable core. Fans will hope this approach avoids the pitfalls of the past, where excessive churn often led to instability.

Ultimately, the key lies in balancing short-term exits with long-term squad coherence. Failure to execute this strategy effectively risks leaving the club in a precarious position ahead of the second half of the season.