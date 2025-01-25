Report: Tottenham close in on Angel Gomes ahead of Man Utd and West Ham

Tottenham’s Confidence in Securing Angel Gomes Grows Amid Rival Interest

Tottenham Hotspur are on the brink of landing one of England’s most promising talents, with Angel Gomes reportedly preferring a move to Spurs over Manchester United or West Ham. The Lille midfielder, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has become a hot commodity, attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

Gomes, once a Manchester United academy prospect, has flourished since his move to Lille in 2020. The 24-year-old capped off the 2023/24 season as Ligue 1’s joint-top assist provider with eight and earned four caps for England. His form has been nothing short of transformative, and it appears Tottenham are ready to pounce.

Spurs Lead the Race for Gomes’ Signature

Reports indicate that Gomes’ preference for Tottenham has been pivotal in their pursuit. While Manchester United and West Ham have expressed interest, GiveMeSport revealed that Gomes is set on a move to Hotspur Way. West Ham have already tabled an offer, and United have been linked with bringing their former player back to Old Trafford. However, Spurs’ growing confidence in completing the deal has left their rivals on the back foot.

“The Lille star is keen to embark on a fresh challenge at Hotspur Way instead of the London Stadium or Old Trafford,” stated the report. Tottenham are now assembling a proposal to secure Gomes on a free transfer this summer.

Given his availability on a pre-contract agreement, Tottenham would avoid paying a transfer fee. However, competition from Bundesliga giants such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig could inflate Gomes’ wage demands. The report suggests Gomes is eyeing a salary in the region of £150,000 per week, reflective of his rising stature in European football.

Implications for Manchester United

While Tottenham’s pursuit of Gomes represents a significant coup, it also highlights Manchester United’s evolving midfield strategy. United are expected to revamp their midfield next summer. Christian Eriksen is out of contract, and no renewal appears forthcoming. Casemiro has been placed on the transfer list, indicating a shift away from relying on older players.

Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo seem poised to play central roles moving forward, while academy prospect Toby Collyer has also shown promise. Collyer’s performance against Rangers hinted at his readiness to step up. However, missing out on Gomes—a player United developed through their academy—may sting for some fans, especially if he thrives at a rival club.

What Tottenham Gain with Gomes

For Tottenham, Gomes’ arrival would represent both a statement of intent and a strategic acquisition. His versatility as a central midfielder, coupled with his ability to unlock defences and contribute assists, aligns perfectly with Tottenham’s attacking ethos. Under Ange Postecoglou, Spurs have shown a desire to blend youthful energy with technical proficiency, and Gomes fits that mould.

Moreover, the potential arrival of Gomes comes at a time when Tottenham are keen to solidify their position in the Premier League’s top four. With Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich last summer, Spurs have had to rely on rebuilding their squad. Securing Gomes on a free transfer would be a shrewd piece of business, demonstrating the club’s ability to compete with Europe’s elite for highly sought-after talents.

Angel Gomes’ rise at Lille has been remarkable. From a promising academy graduate at Manchester United to one of Ligue 1’s standout performers, his career trajectory underscores his resilience and adaptability. His move to Tottenham, should it materialise, would signal his readiness to make an impact at the highest level of English football.

Tottenham will hope that Gomes can replicate his Ligue 1 form in the Premier League and provide the creativity and dynamism their midfield has sometimes lacked. For Gomes, joining Spurs could offer the ideal platform to showcase his talents on a bigger stage while reigniting his international career with England.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester United fan’s perspective, the potential loss of Angel Gomes to Tottenham is a bitter pill to swallow. Gomes was once regarded as one of the most exciting prospects to emerge from United’s academy, and seeing him succeed elsewhere could serve as a stark reminder of the club’s recent struggles in player development.

While United’s focus appears to be on nurturing younger talents like Kobbie Mainoo and Toby Collyer, questions will undoubtedly be raised about the decision not to bring Gomes back. With Christian Eriksen likely departing and Casemiro up for sale, United’s midfield needs reinforcement, and Gomes could have been an ideal fit. Instead, the club seems to have ‘stopped short’ of making a move, potentially due to financial constraints or concerns over Gomes’ wage demands.

For Spurs, Gomes represents a major coup, especially if they manage to fend off competition from European heavyweights. His reported preference for Tottenham suggests that the club’s vision under Ange Postecoglou is resonating with players. However, if Gomes does shine at Spurs, United fans will inevitably wonder what might have been had he returned to Old Trafford.