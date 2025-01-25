Report: Madrid and Man Utd in fierce battle for top European left-back talent

Real Madrid Target Benfica’s Rising Star as Transfer Race Heats Up

The Spanish Under-21 international, who boasts an impressive record this season with three goals and four assists in 30 appearances, has caught the attention of Europe’s elite.

Madrid, Manchester United, and even Barcelona are reportedly vying for Carreras, making this one of the most intriguing transfer sagas of 2025. For Real Madrid, the appeal of adding another prodigious talent aligns perfectly with their ambitions to remain at the pinnacle of European football.

Man Utd’s Buy-Back Advantage

Carreras’ situation is unique. Having sold him to Benfica in 2024, Manchester United cleverly inserted a buy-back clause worth €18 million (£15.15m). Given his rapid development in Portugal, the clause represents a golden opportunity to rectify their decision to sell the youngster.

Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim is reportedly a strong admirer of Carreras and views him as an ideal fit for Old Trafford. Amorim’s tactical emphasis on full-backs capable of balancing defensive and attacking duties makes Carreras an enticing prospect. According to Teamtalk’s Rudy Galetti, the Portuguese manager has already greenlit the potential transfer.

Despite United’s position of strength due to the buy-back clause, Real Madrid’s reputation and allure could sway the player. Los Blancos, fresh from domestic and European dominance, would present Carreras with the chance to shine at one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Barcelona’s Interest Complicates the Picture

Barcelona’s involvement adds another layer of complexity to this transfer narrative. Historically, they’ve had a knack for developing Spanish talent, and Carreras would be no exception. However, the left-back himself appears content at Benfica.

When asked about a potential move, Carreras stated: “No. Actually, you never know, but I have a contract for many years here at Benfica, I’m happy. They gave me the opportunity to grow, and I owe everything to them.” His gratitude towards Benfica suggests he is unlikely to force a January exit, but the summer window could be a different story.

Real Madrid’s Broader Transfer Plans

While Carreras is firmly on Madrid’s radar, he’s not their only defensive target. Ibrahima Konaté, Liverpool’s standout centre-back, is another player Los Blancos are monitoring. With Konaté’s contract expiring in 2026, Madrid are expected to face stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain should they move for the Frenchman.

Additionally, Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi is seen as a potential midfield addition, especially if Xabi Alonso takes the reins at the Bernabéu next season. The appeal of joining Alonso’s project, coupled with his Basque roots, could tip the scales in Madrid’s favour.

Despite reports linking Madrid with Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, the Spanish giants have firmly denied any interest in the versatile German, further focusing their efforts on talents like Carreras and Zubimendi.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester United supporter’s perspective, Álvaro Carreras represents both a missed opportunity and a chance for redemption. Selling him to Benfica in 2024 was a questionable decision, but the foresight to include a buy-back clause demonstrates some level of planning. For £15.15m, Carreras would be a bargain, particularly given his stellar performances for Benfica.

However, the prospect of Real Madrid entering the race is a cause for concern. Madrid’s stature, recent successes, and track record of nurturing talent could be irresistible to Carreras. Barcelona’s interest only complicates matters further, as they offer a compelling project for any young Spanish player.

United fans would likely hope that Amorim’s influence and tactical vision will be enough to convince Carreras to return to Old Trafford. The club’s need for a quality left-back who can compete at the highest level is evident, and Carreras fits that profile perfectly. Losing him to Madrid or Barcelona would be a bitter pill to swallow, especially given United’s strong negotiating position through the buy-back clause.

Ultimately, United must act decisively and swiftly. Waiting too long could allow Madrid to capitalise on their immense pull, leaving United to rue yet another transfer saga gone wrong.