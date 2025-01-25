Player Ratings: Man City Stages Epic Turnaround Against Chelsea

Man City Triumphs Over Chelsea in a Stunning 3-1 Comeback

Haaland Leads the Charge in Premier League Thriller

On a day that demanded a response from Manchester City, the champions delivered emphatically with a 3-1 comeback victory against Chelsea. It was an afternoon where City’s resilience shone through, brushing off a challenging defeat to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the week and overturning an early scare at their home ground.

Chelsea, capitalising on an error from City’s debutant Abdukodir Khusanov, surged ahead within the opening moments. Noni Madueke seized the opportunity, placing the visitors in front and setting the stage for what seemed like a long afternoon for the hosts. Yet, City, under Pep Guardiola’s astute leadership, managed to restore parity before the half-time whistle. Josko Gvardiol, following a dynamic run from Matheus Nunes, brought the score level with a well-timed strike.

City’s Second-Half Surge

As the second half unfolded, Erling Haaland stepped into the spotlight. The Norwegian striker, pivotal throughout the match, first made his mark by capitalising on a brilliant pass from goalkeeper Ederson. Haaland’s exquisite chip over Chelsea’s goalkeeper in the 68th minute was a clear demonstration of his lethal finishing abilities. Not content with just one goal, Haaland was instrumental again, playing a direct ball to Phil Foden, who secured the victory with City’s third goal of the match.

This victory not only highlighted City’s attacking prowess but also their ability to recover and dominate the game, attributes essential for their Premier League campaign.

Man City Player Ratings

GK: Ederson – 7.5/10

RB: Matheus Nunes – 8/10

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov – 4/10

CB: Manuel Akanji – 6/10

LB: Josko Gvardiol – 8/10

CM: Bernardo Silva – 7/10

CM: Mateo Kovacic – 7/10

CM: Ilkay Gundogan – 7.5/10

RW: Phil Foden – 8/10

ST: Erling Haaland – 8.5/10

LW: Omar Marmoush – 7/10

Sub: John Stones – 6/10

Sub: Kevin De Bruyne – 6.0/10

Chelsea Player Ratings