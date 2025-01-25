Arteta’s Striker Search Intensifies Amid Left-Back Departures

Arsenal’s January transfer window has been anything but straightforward. Amid potential exits and a pressing need for reinforcements, the Gunners are navigating a crucial period for their squad development. Reports from TEAMtalk and other sources reveal the complexities surrounding Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko, alongside Mikel Arteta’s focus on addressing the striking void left by injuries to key players.

Tierney’s Celtic Homecoming

According to TEAMtalk, Kieran Tierney is close to finalising a pre-contract agreement with former club Celtic. The deal could see Tierney return to his boyhood team on loan this month, with a permanent move to follow in the summer. This development marks a significant turn for the defender, who has struggled for consistent game time at Arsenal.

“Sources at TEAMtalk have confirmed Kieran Tierney is on the cusp of signing a pre-contract agreement with former club Celtic,” the report stated. Arsenal fans will undoubtedly watch this move closely, recognising Tierney’s contributions during his time in North London, even as his departure now seems imminent.

Zinchenko’s Atletico Madrid Link

The focus on Arsenal’s left-back options doesn’t end with Tierney. Oleksandr Zinchenko is also reportedly on the verge of an exit, with Atletico Madrid in “serious talks” to secure his services. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg noted that Atletico are open to a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to buy, with a valuation of €20m plus add-ons.

“Understand that Atletico Madrid have now entered the race for Oleksandr Zinchenko,” Plettenberg reported. The Ukrainian international’s departure would leave Arsenal light in a position that has seen significant rotation under Mikel Arteta.

Striking Concerns Take Centre Stage

While departures dominate headlines, Arsenal’s pressing need for a striker cannot be overlooked. With Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus sidelined, the Gunners’ attacking options are stretched thin. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Arsenal’s active pursuit of a striker, stating, “In the last 24-48 hours there were many calls from Arsenal to ask about the situations of important players around Europe.”

Arteta himself has openly discussed the issue, admitting the need for reinforcements but emphasising the importance of finding the right fit. “We lack goals, we lack people, we lack options in the frontline, it’s clear,” Arteta said. “We were short already, and now we are even shorter.”

Names linked to the Emirates include Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen, and Benjamin Sesko, though no deal appears imminent. Arsenal’s challenge is balancing short-term needs with long-term squad improvement, especially with the Premier League title race heating up.

Midfield Links Offer Limited Title Help

While striking reinforcements are the priority, midfield additions may be the next area of focus for Arsenal. However, any midfield signings are unlikely to make an immediate impact on their title aspirations this season. Balancing their efforts across multiple positions will test Arsenal’s recruitment strategy as the January window reaches its final stages.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential exits of Tierney and Zinchenko might feel like a gamble for Arsenal. Both players have delivered in crucial moments, and their versatility has been vital in covering multiple positions. Letting them go, especially Zinchenko, without securing adequate replacements could leave the squad exposed, particularly during a tight Premier League campaign.

The lack of urgency in signing a striker is another concern. Injuries to Saka and Jesus have highlighted the thinness of Arsenal’s attacking depth, and failure to address this could derail their title hopes. While the pursuit of quality over quantity is understandable, the clock is ticking, and fans will expect the club to act decisively.

If Tierney’s return to Celtic is finalised, it will be a sentimental yet practical move for the Scottish defender. However, Zinchenko’s potential departure to Atletico Madrid feels less straightforward, given his contributions and adaptability. Arsenal fans will hope that these changes are part of a larger plan to strengthen the squad, rather than a sign of disarray.