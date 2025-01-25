Player Ratings as Liverpool Ease to 4-1 Victory Over Ipswich

Liverpool Crush Ipswich Town in Anfield Goal Fest

Reds Dominate in Style

Liverpool delivered an emphatic 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town at Anfield, showcasing a fluid performance that left their opponents chasing shadows. Under the guidance of manager Arne Slot, the Reds maintained their position as Premier League contenders, blending precision with attacking flair.

Ipswich, newly promoted to the Premier League, faced a baptism of fire against a Liverpool side eager to extend their impressive home form. From the outset, Liverpool imposed their dominance, combining defensive solidity with ruthless efficiency in the final third.

Szoboszlai Shines Early

It took Liverpool just ten minutes to break the deadlock. Ibrahima Konaté’s exquisite through-ball released Dominik Szoboszlai, who showed immense composure to drive inside and slot past Christian Walton. The Hungarian’s contribution exemplified his growing importance in the Liverpool setup.

Mohamed Salah doubled the lead shortly after, capitalising on Cody Gakpo’s measured cross. Left unmarked at the back post, the Egyptian King demonstrated his trademark clinical touch to send the Anfield faithful into raptures.

As Ipswich struggled to cope, Gakpo added Liverpool’s third before the interval, bundling the ball home after a chaotic scramble in the box. Slot’s side displayed tactical superiority, suffocating Ipswich with relentless pressing and dynamic movement.

Gakpo’s Brilliance Seals the Deal

Liverpool’s dominance carried into the second half, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pinpoint delivery finding Gakpo, who smartly headed home to secure his brace. The Dutchman’s performance underlined why he has become an integral part of Liverpool’s attacking arsenal.

Ipswich managed a consolation in stoppage time, courtesy of Jacob Greaves’ powerful header from a corner. Despite this minor setback, Liverpool’s defensive performance remained largely untroubled throughout the contest.

Tactical Mastery and Player Performances

Liverpool’s seamless transitions between defence and attack highlighted the tactical nous of Slot. The Reds were organised in possession and resilient without the ball, providing a template for continued success in the Premier League.

Liverpool Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)

Alisson – 6/10

– 6/10 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8/10

– 8/10 Ibrahima Konaté – 9/10

– 9/10 Virgil van Dijk – 8/10

– 8/10 Andy Robertson – 7/10

– 7/10 Ryan Gravenberch – 7/10

– 7/10 Alexis Mac Allister – 8/10

– 8/10 Mohamed Salah – 8/10

– 8/10 Dominik Szoboszlai – 9/10

– 9/10 Cody Gakpo – 10/10 (Player of the Match)

– 10/10 (Player of the Match) Luis Díaz – 6/10

Substitutes:

Harvey Elliott – 6/10

– 6/10 Darwin Núñez – 6/10

– 6/10 Wataru Endō – 6/10

– 6/10 Jayden Danns – 5/10

– 5/10 Federico Chiesa – 6/10

Ipswich Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)

Christian Walton – 5/10

– 5/10 Axel Tuanzebe – 6/10

– 6/10 Dara O’Shea – 5/10

– 5/10 Jacob Greaves – 7/10

– 7/10 Leif Davis – 6/10

– 6/10 Sam Morsy – 6/10

– 6/10 Kalvin Phillips – 6/10

– 6/10 Wes Burns – 6/10

– 6/10 Omari Hutchinson – 7/10

– 7/10 Jaden Philogene – 6/10

– 6/10 Liam Delap – 5/10

Substitutes:

Ben Johnson – 6/10

– 6/10 Conor Townsend – 7/10

– 7/10 Nathan Broadhead – 6/10

– 6/10 George Hirst – 6/10

– 6/10 Julio Enciso – 7/10

Looking Ahead

Liverpool’s commanding victory against Ipswich Town reinforces their ambitions for the season. Slot’s high-octane football is proving effective, while the performances of players like Gakpo and Szoboszlai hint at a bright future. Meanwhile, Ipswich will need to regroup quickly if they are to hold their own in the Premier League.