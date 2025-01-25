Arsenal Overcome Wolves 0-1 at Molineux: Player Ratings and Match Analysis

Wolves 0-1 Arsenal: Gunners Edge Past Wolves in Premier League Battle

Arsenal claimed a gritty 1-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux on Saturday, securing an important three points in the Premier League title race. Despite being reduced to ten men, the Gunners held their nerve in a tense affair, with substitute Riccardo Calafiori proving to be the difference-maker.

Early Challenges for Arsenal at Molineux

Heading into the match, Arsenal were aware that league leaders Liverpool faced an Ipswich side fresh from a heavy 6-0 defeat. The pressure to match Liverpool’s expected win loomed large. Wolves, however, were determined to shake off their recent struggles, and they began with intent.

Pablo Sarabia had the game’s first clear chance, but his volley from Nelson Semedo’s cross sailed high. Arsenal, meanwhile, were more threatening when Wolves held possession, exploiting their errors in transition. Leandro Trossard, particularly lively on the left, delivered two golden opportunities for Kai Havertz, but the German forward failed to convert either header.

Turning Point: Lewis-Skelly Sees Red

The first half lacked consistent quality but exploded into controversy just before the interval. Myles Lewis-Skelly received a straight red card for a high challenge on Matt Doherty, reducing Arsenal to ten men. Despite the setback, Mikel Arteta’s side emerged from the break undeterred.

Arsenal took control in the opening minutes of the second half, with Gabriel, Declan Rice, and Havertz all coming close to scoring. Wolves had their moments, too, as Matheus Cunha squandered a promising chance at the other end.

Gomes’ Mistake and Calafiori’s Moment of Glory

Wolves’ hopes suffered a blow when Joao Gomes, already on a booking, fouled Jurrien Timber. His second yellow card left both teams with ten men. Arsenal seized the momentum almost immediately. Calafiori, introduced at halftime, capitalised on Wolves’ defensive lapse with a precise finish inside the area, securing the game’s only goal.

The visitors managed the remainder of the match professionally, though Rayan Ait-Nouri missed a late opportunity to rescue a point for Wolves, firing directly at David Raya.

Player Ratings: Wolves vs Arsenal

Wolves (3-4-2-1)

GK: Jose Sa – 6

Made a couple of routine saves but was powerless to stop the winner.

– 6 Made a couple of routine saves but was powerless to stop the winner. CB: Matt Doherty – 7

Solid defensively and offered support in attack.

– 7 Solid defensively and offered support in attack. CB: Emmanuel Agbadou – 8

Commanding at the back and dealt well with Arsenal’s threats.

– 8 Commanding at the back and dealt well with Arsenal’s threats. CB: Santiago Bueno – 7

Dependable but lacked the composure to help Wolves transition forward.

– 7 Dependable but lacked the composure to help Wolves transition forward. RWB: Nelson Semedo (c) – 6

His cross created a key chance but struggled defensively.

– 6 His cross created a key chance but struggled defensively. CM: Andre – 7

Efficient in midfield and distributed the ball well.

– 7 Efficient in midfield and distributed the ball well. CM: Joao Gomes – 5

His second yellow card proved costly for Wolves.

– 5 His second yellow card proved costly for Wolves. LWB: Rayan Ait-Nouri – 6

Got into good positions but wasted his best chance.

– 6 Got into good positions but wasted his best chance. AM: Pablo Sarabia – 6

Lively early on but faded as the game progressed.

– 6 Lively early on but faded as the game progressed. AM: Matheus Cunha – 7

Worked hard and linked play, but missed a vital chance.

– 7 Worked hard and linked play, but missed a vital chance. ST: Jorgen Strand Larsen – 5

Struggled to impact the game before being substituted.

Substitutes

Hwang Hee-chan (32′ for Larsen) – 7

Brought energy and movement to Wolves’ attack.

– 7 Brought energy and movement to Wolves’ attack. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (75′ for Sarabia) – 6

Added fresh legs but failed to make a significant impact.

– 6 Added fresh legs but failed to make a significant impact. Rodrigo Gomes (87′ for Ait-Nouri) – N/A

– N/A Goncalo Guedes (87′ for Doherty) – N/A

– N/A Tommy Doyle (87′ for Andre) – N/A

Player of the Match – Emmanuel Agbadou

Arsenal (4-3-3)

GK: David Raya – 8

Made key saves to preserve Arsenal’s clean sheet.

– 8 Made key saves to preserve Arsenal’s clean sheet. RB: Jurrien Timber – 8

Defensively solid and involved in crucial moments.

– 8 Defensively solid and involved in crucial moments. CB: William Saliba – 8

Commanding performance in the heart of defence.

– 8 Commanding performance in the heart of defence. CB: Gabriel (c) – 7

A composed presence throughout the match.

– 7 A composed presence throughout the match. LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6

Struggled before his sending-off.

– 6 Struggled before his sending-off. DM: Thomas Partey – 8

Controlled the midfield and snuffed out danger.

– 8 Controlled the midfield and snuffed out danger. CM: Ethan Nwaneri – 6

Struggled to impose himself before being substituted.

– 6 Struggled to impose himself before being substituted. CM: Declan Rice – 8

A tireless engine in midfield, creating chances and breaking up play.

– 8 A tireless engine in midfield, creating chances and breaking up play. RW: Gabriel Martinelli – 6

Worked hard but lacked end product.

– 6 Worked hard but lacked end product. CF: Kai Havertz – 7

Missed two big chances but worked diligently.

– 7 Missed two big chances but worked diligently. LW: Leandro Trossard – 8

A creative spark, providing two excellent chances.

Substitutes

Riccardo Calafiori (46′ for Nwaneri) – 8

Scored the winning goal and changed the game.

– 8 Scored the winning goal and changed the game. Kieran Tierney (87′ for Martinelli) – N/A

Key Takeaway

Arsenal’s resilience at Molineux underlined their title credentials. Wolves will rue missed chances but can take heart from a much-improved performance. For the Gunners, this gritty victory keeps them firmly in contention for Premier League glory.