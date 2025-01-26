Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Could Trigger Release Clause to Sign £12.4m Premier League Defender

Chelsea’s Defensive Targets: A Look into Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen

As the January transfer window heats up, Chelsea’s plans to bolster their defensive lineup have taken a new turn with interest in Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen. This young defender has been turning heads in the Premier League with his outstanding performances since his transfer from Juventus last summer for a modest fee of £12.4 million. At just 19 years old, Huijsen’s value has soared thanks to his contribution to Bournemouth’s defence—17 appearances, five clean sheets, and five goals this season.

Potential Departures at Stamford Bridge

Amid the buzz surrounding new additions, Chelsea might see some exits in their current squad. Reports suggest that Chelsea are prepared to let go of centre-back Axel Disasi, with potential suitors already lining up. Disasi, who hasn’t quite fitted into Enzo Maresca’s tactical plans, could return to his former club Monaco or move elsewhere, with a transfer fee speculated to be between £35 million and £40 million. Furthermore, young left-back Aaron Anselmino might also be on his way out, with Lazio showing significant interest after his loan stint at Boca Juniors.

Timing and Strategy for Chelsea’s Moves

The timing of these potential signings and sales is crucial. Huijsen, who has a release clause activating next summer, is high on Chelsea’s list, with a serious indication of their long-term planning. Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has noted, “Understand Dean Huijsen has release clause into his contract valid from this summer,” and adds, “Told Chelsea really appreciate Huijsen and he’s high on the list, Bayern called to be informed.” This strategic foresight underlines Chelsea’s intent to rejuvenate their defence with youthful, high-potential talents.

🚨 Understand Dean Huijsen has release clause into his contract valid from this summer. 🔵👀 Told Chelsea really appreciate Huijsen and he’s high on the list, Bayern called to be informed. Bournemouth are unbeaten since Huijsen entered in the starting XI, with 8 clean sheets. pic.twitter.com/B2ZyltD7rP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2025

Market Reactions and Competitor Moves

The market’s reaction to Chelsea’s defensive overhaul will be pivotal. With competitors like Bayern Munich also keeping tabs on Huijsen, Chelsea’s proactive approach could set them apart. The club’s ability to secure young talents while managing the exits of current players who don’t fit their strategic model showcases a well-thought-out transfer strategy aimed at long-term success.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a hopeful Chelsea supporter, the potential acquisition of Dean Huijsen could be a transformative move for the Blues. His impressive start at Bournemouth suggests he has the calibre to strengthen Chelsea’s backline significantly. While the departure of players like Disasi and Anselmino may be bittersweet, focusing on young and dynamic talents like Huijsen is a promising strategy for maintaining competitive edge. The thought of integrating such a talent into Maresca’s setup is exhilarating, as it could usher in a new era of defensive solidity and tactical flexibility for Chelsea.