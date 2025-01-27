Report: Tottenham Loanee Linked with Switch to MLS

Timo Werner to MLS? German Forward in Talks Over Potential Move

Tottenham’s on-loan striker Timo Werner could be set for a surprising move across the Atlantic, with reports emerging that he is in discussions with MLS side New York Red Bulls. According to Footmercato, the German international, who has earned 57 caps and scored 24 goals, is contemplating a new challenge as his loan spell at Spurs continues.

Future in Limbo as Contract Situation Looms

Werner remains under contract with RB Leipzig until June 2026, but his future beyond this season appears uncertain. While he has been loaned to Tottenham until the end of the current campaign, there seems to be little clarity on whether Spurs will seek a permanent deal. If a move to New York Red Bulls materialises, it would mark a major shift in his career trajectory, transitioning from European elite football to the rapidly growing MLS.

Does MLS Suit Werner’s Playing Style?

A move stateside would offer Werner an opportunity to reignite his career in a less tactically rigid league. Known for his blistering pace and direct running, he could flourish in a more open and expansive environment, particularly within an MLS structure that favours attacking football. However, adapting to a new continent, lifestyle, and footballing culture could pose challenges for a player who has spent his entire professional career in Europe.

Will All Parties Find an Agreement?

As Footmercato highlights, “It remains to be seen whether all parties will manage to find common ground.” While Leipzig will undoubtedly look for a suitable financial package, Tottenham’s stance on Werner’s future could be decisive. Spurs may prefer to hold onto him if he delivers a strong finish to the season, particularly given their striking options. On the other hand, if Werner’s heart is set on a fresh start, negotiations with New York Red Bulls could intensify in the coming weeks.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

A concerned Tottenham supporter might view this development with unease. Werner’s time at Spurs has been brief, and while his performances have been inconsistent, there remains potential for him to play a bigger role in Ange Postecoglou’s system. With Tottenham still fighting on multiple fronts, losing attacking depth could prove costly.

From an MLS perspective, this would be a marquee signing. New York Red Bulls have historically embraced European talents looking for a fresh challenge, and Werner’s arrival would add star power to the league. His speed and movement could make him a standout in the MLS, but some may question whether the move comes too soon in his career.

Leipzig, for their part, will want to ensure they are compensated appropriately, especially as Werner remains contracted until 2026. If Spurs opt not to retain him, and Red Bulls push forward with negotiations, a deal could be within reach. However, until pen meets paper, speculation will continue over the German’s next move.