Injury Updates: Arsenal Dealt Further Blows in Title Race Challenge

Arsenal Injury Updates: Key Players Sidelined as Title Race Heats Up

Arsenal’s pursuit of the Premier League title continues to be tested by an ever-growing injury list. As Mikel Arteta’s side battles to keep pace with Liverpool, the Gunners are navigating a series of setbacks that could significantly impact their campaign.

William Saliba and Myles Lewis-Skelly returned to action in the hard-fought victory over Wolves, but Lewis-Skelly’s red card could see him miss crucial fixtures unless an appeal overturns the decision. The Arsenal boss also had to contend with fresh absences, with Martin Ødegaard and Mikel Merino ruled out of the Molineux trip. Meanwhile, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain unavailable, and attacking options have been depleted due to injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

Here’s an in-depth look at Arsenal’s current injury concerns and expected return dates.

Ødegaard’s Absence Adds to Arsenal’s Woes

The omission of Martin Ødegaard from the squad against Wolves raised eyebrows, given that the Norwegian midfielder had played the full 90 minutes in the midweek clash against Dinamo Zagreb. Despite travelling with the team, he was sent home before the match due to illness.

Arteta addressed Ødegaard’s absence, stating:

“Martin was ill this morning and we had to send him back – he was nowhere near fit to play.”

With a Champions League tie against Girona on the horizon, Arteta may opt to rest him further, prioritising his return for the pivotal clash with Manchester City on February 2.

Potential return date: February 2 (vs. Manchester City, home)

Merino’s Setback in Training

Mikel Merino was another surprise absentee against Wolves. The Spanish midfielder had featured in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa and was subsequently named on the bench for the Dinamo Zagreb encounter. However, an issue in training saw him ruled out at the last moment.

Arteta provided some clarity on Merino’s condition:

“Mikel as well, because he got a knock and couldn’t make it yesterday for training.”

While the setback does not appear to be serious, his availability for the Manchester City showdown remains uncertain.

Potential return date: February 2 (vs. Manchester City, home)

White Nears Return After Surgery

Ben White has been sidelined since undergoing a minor surgical procedure to address a knee problem that had been troubling him for weeks. The English defender has yet to return to full training, but Arteta remains optimistic about his progress.

“He hasn’t trained with the team yet but he is very close to doing that. He will be with us really soon.”

Although an exact return date is not confirmed, February remains the likely timeframe for White’s reintegration into the squad.

Potential return date: February 2025

Saka’s Recovery Continues

Bukayo Saka’s absence has been a major blow for Arsenal. The winger has not featured since sustaining a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace in December, an issue that required surgery. While Saka has been a presence at home matches, Arteta has urged him to take a break during his rehabilitation.

This marks the first significant injury layoff of Saka’s career, and while there is optimism surrounding his recovery, a return before March appears unlikely.

Potential return date: March 2025

Tomiyasu’s Season of Frustration

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s campaign has been marred by setbacks, with the versatile defender managing just six minutes of Premier League football since October. While reports suggest he is edging closer to full fitness, Arsenal have not provided a definitive timeline for his return.

Potential return date: Unknown

Jesus Faces Lengthy Spell on Sidelines

Gabriel Jesus’ season was effectively ended by a devastating ACL injury suffered in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United. The Brazilian striker has since undergone surgery on his left knee and is expected to embark on a prolonged rehabilitation process.

With Arsenal targeting a summer return, Jesus faces a gruelling battle to regain match fitness in time for the 2025/26 campaign.

Potential return date: Summer 2025

Conclusion

Arsenal’s injury list remains a major concern as they push for silverware on multiple fronts. The return of key figures such as Ødegaard and Merino could provide a much-needed boost, but longer-term absences—particularly Saka and Jesus—leave Arteta with difficult tactical decisions to make. With crucial fixtures ahead, squad depth and effective player rotation will be pivotal in maintaining Arsenal’s title challenge.