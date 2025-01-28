Fabrizio Romano confirms £9.6m Newcastle United transfer

Miguel Almiron Departs Newcastle: What It Means for the Magpies

Newcastle United’s January transfer window is taking a decisive turn as Miguel Almiron nears his departure from St. James’ Park. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Paraguayan is set to rejoin Atlanta United in the MLS, marking an end to his five-year stint in English football.

Romano confirmed on X: “Miguel Almiron leaves Newcastle to join Atlanta United, confirmed and here we go!

“Verbal agreement sealed between all parties, also player side on four year and half contract. Fee around $12m (€11.5m) for Almiron set to travel for medical tests.”

Struggles This Season

Almiron has found playing time hard to come by this season, managing just 150 Premier League minutes. With Jacob Murphy proving an impressive option on the right flank, the Paraguayan has slipped down Eddie Howe’s pecking order. His last goal contribution dates back to February 2024 when he assisted against Blackburn Rovers. For a player once seen as a key attacking outlet, it signals the right time for both parties to move on.

Return to Familiar Ground

Almiron’s return to Atlanta United will be welcomed with open arms by MLS fans. During his previous spell in the United States, he was a talismanic figure, scoring 22 goals in 70 appearances and playing a crucial role in their MLS Cup triumph in 2018. Now 30, his pace and work rate should see him thrive once again in a league where he has already proven his worth.

Newcastle’s Transfer Plans

With Almiron’s exit set to bring in €11.5m, Newcastle will look to reinvest in a new right winger—an area they sought to strengthen last summer. Chelsea’s Noni Madueke was a primary target, but with the England international now firmly established at Stamford Bridge, the Magpies must explore other options.

PSV’s Johan Bakayoko, Southampton’s Tyler Dibling, and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo have all emerged as potential signings. With the funds from Almiron’s departure, Newcastle could now seriously push for one of these targets.

Our View – EPL Index

Excited Newcastle Fans:

For many Newcastle supporters, Almiron’s exit is bittersweet. While he was a fan favourite for his relentless energy and commitment, his end product often divided opinion. The reality is that his time at St. James’ Park had run its course, and this transfer opens the door for a much-needed upgrade in the attacking department.

Concerned Fans:

However, some Magpies supporters may worry about the lack of immediate reinforcements. With injuries affecting key players, Newcastle’s squad depth has been stretched thin. Almiron may not have been a first-choice starter, but he remained an experienced squad player who could step in when needed.

With Newcastle yet to complete any January signings, fans will be eager to see movement in the market soon. A proven right-winger must be brought in quickly to ensure Howe’s side remains competitive in the second half of the season.