Striker’s Commitment Questioned as Amorim and Ferdinand Speak Out

Marcus Rashford’s United Future in Doubt as Ferdinand and Sutton Weigh In

Rashford’s Standing at United Reaches Breaking Point

Marcus Rashford’s career at Manchester United appears to be approaching a dramatic conclusion after his professionalism was publicly questioned by manager Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese boss, who took over in November, delivered a damning verdict on the forward’s application, stating he would rather have 63-year-old goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital in his squad than “a player who doesn’t give the maximum every day.”

Rashford, a player once heralded as the future of United, has now found himself in a situation that may be irreparable. His last appearance came on December 12, and his continued absence raises serious concerns about his role in the squad moving forward.

Rio Ferdinand: “No Way Back for Rashford”

United legend Rio Ferdinand minced no words when discussing Rashford’s predicament on his Rio Presents YouTube channel. The former centre-back, a six-time Premier League winner, believes Rashford has no path back into Amorim’s plans.

“If I was the player the manager said that about, my heart, my pride, my ego – it’s embarrassment,” said Ferdinand. “For someone to question your application, to question you giving 100 per cent for the team, saying you’re lacking effort and taking shortcuts, that’s a damning comment. There’s no way back for Marcus after that.”

Ferdinand also warned that allowing Rashford to return to the side after such accusations would set a dangerous precedent: “If he did come back, that means other players can take their foot off the gas and have a way back into the team and take shortcuts.”

Sutton and Meulensteen Urge Rashford to Move On

Chris Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, echoed Ferdinand’s thoughts, arguing that Rashford’s attitude has been unacceptable.

“He is too big for his boots,” said Sutton. “It’s quite basic what Amorim said, and for whatever reason, Rashford is playing up and that’s totally unacceptable.”

Rashford, who has been with United since the age of seven, has made over 400 appearances and won the Europa League, two FA Cups, and two EFL Cups. But despite his pedigree, former United coach Rene Meulensteen believes a move is now inevitable.

“If I was Rashford, I would make every means work to see if I could get that transfer over the line, no matter how,” Meulensteen told BBC Radio 5 Live. “It would be best for all parties and would be good for Rashford to rediscover himself in a new league.”

Rashford’s Career at a Crossroads

Amorim’s arrival was supposed to mark a fresh start for Manchester United, and initially, Rashford appeared to be a key part of that vision. He scored in Amorim’s first game in charge – a 1-1 draw at Ipswich – and followed that up with a brace in a 4-0 win over Everton. However, his omission from the squad for United’s 2-1 victory at Manchester City on December 15 signalled a turning point.

Ferdinand pointed out that Rashford’s silence on the matter only fuels speculation that the manager’s assessment holds weight.

“For me, if it isn’t true, I’m coming out all guns blazing. I’m holding a press conference and saying ‘I’m not having anyone say that about me’,” said Ferdinand. “You only do that if you are 100 per cent sure that nobody can say you’re taking shortcuts.”

Sutton added that Rashford risks wasting the best years of his career if he fails to find a solution. “If he does not move, unless he really gets back in favour and knuckles down, he could be a player that rots for a while and that’s no good for anyone.”

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Concerned United fans react to Rashford’s situation

The fallout from Amorim’s comments has left Manchester United fans deeply concerned about Rashford’s future. While his talent is undeniable, questions over his professionalism have tarnished his standing at Old Trafford.

One fan posted on social media: “Rashford has been at the club since he was a kid, but it feels like he’s lost all connection with United. If the manager doesn’t think he’s giving 100 per cent, he has to go.”

Others, however, believe United have failed him. “This club has been a mess for years,” another supporter wrote. “They overworked him, relied on him too much, and now they’re turning on him. Rashford at his best is a world-class player.”

The bigger question is where Rashford goes from here. A move abroad could rejuvenate his career, but his next destination will need to be chosen wisely. If he can rediscover the form that saw him score 30 goals in the 2022-23 season, then clubs across Europe will undoubtedly be interested.

As it stands, Rashford’s United career is hanging by a thread, and unless he responds emphatically on the pitch or in the transfer market, his time at Old Trafford may already be over.