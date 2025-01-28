Liverpool’s Champions League Trip to PSV Offers Rotation Opportunity

Liverpool Eye Squad Rotation for PSV Clash

Tactical Adjustments for Champions League Dead Rubber

Liverpool head to the Netherlands for their final Champions League group-stage fixture against PSV, knowing their place in the last-16 is already secured. Arne Slot’s men have been ruthless in this phase, winning seven straight games to cement a top-eight finish. With Premier League and domestic cup priorities looming, Slot is expected to make significant changes.

Key Rotations in Attack and Midfield

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s talisman, is likely to sit this one out, affording Federico Chiesa only his second start of the campaign. Darwin Nunez will lead the attack, flanked by Luis Diaz, while Harvey Elliott is tipped to feature in an advanced midfield role.

Ryan Gravenberch, who has been one of Liverpool’s most consistent performers, could also be given a breather. This opens the door for Wataru Endo and Tyler Morton to impress in midfield. With a demanding Premier League schedule ahead, these rotations allow for fresh legs while still maintaining competitive balance.

Defensive Adjustments Amidst Injuries

In defence, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas are strong candidates to start in the full-back positions. However, rotation at centre-back is limited due to Joe Gomez’s absence. This means Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool’s experienced leader, could be called upon again, likely partnering Jarell Quansah.

Predicted Liverpool XI and Match Details

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Morton; Chiesa, Elliott, Diaz; Nunez.

Injuries: Gomez, Jones, Jota.

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Wednesday, 29 January 2025.

Venue: Philips Stadion.

TV & Stream: TNT Sports.