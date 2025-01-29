Arsenal Set for Girona Test with Key Midfielders Back in Contention

Odegaard and Merino Return as Arsenal Prepare for Girona Test

Arsenal travel to Spain to face Girona in the Champions League, bolstered by the return of Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino. Both midfielders were absent during the Gunners’ hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wolves at the weekend—Odegaard recovering from illness and Merino nursing a knock—but were back in training on Tuesday and are in contention for selection.

Squad Rotation Expected as Arsenal Look Ahead

With progression to the last 16 all but secured, Mikel Arteta is expected to make several changes. Rotation will be key with fixtures piling up, and Neto could be handed his debut in goal if Arteta opts to rest David Raya. Defensively, Jakub Kiwior is likely to step in, while Riccardo Calafiori—who netted the winner off the bench against Wolves—could earn a starting berth. Kieran Tierney, largely a peripheral figure this season, may be given a rare start at left-back.

Tactical Adjustments in Midfield and Attack

Jorginho is pushing for a start in midfield alongside Declan Rice, with Merino also in line to feature. Arsenal’s front line may see further tweaks, with Kai Havertz set to be rested following his exhaustion against Wolves. Leandro Trossard, who has previously led the line effectively, is a strong contender to start up front.

Youngster Ethan Nwaneri, withdrawn at half-time last weekend after Myles Lewis-Skelly’s dismissal, could keep his place on the right flank. Raheem Sterling, who has struggled for form since arriving on loan from Chelsea, may get another opportunity to impress on the opposite wing.

Predicted Line-up and Key Details

Arsenal XI (Predicted): Raya; Partey, Kiwior, Calafiori, Tierney; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Nwaneri, Trossard, Sterling

Injuries: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Ben White (knee)

Squad options: Neto, Raya, Setford; Calafiori, Gabriel, Kacurri, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Saliba, Tierney, Timber, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Merino, Nwaneri, Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Havertz, Martinelli, Sterling, Trossard

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Venue: Estadi Montilivi

Referee: Maurizio Mariani

TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+