Manchester City Defensive Concerns Grow Before Club Brugge Clash

Manchester City Face Defensive Crisis Ahead of Club Brugge Clash

Manchester City are walking a defensive tightrope ahead of their must-win Champions League encounter against Club Brugge. Pep Guardiola’s side must navigate a crucial European night with a backline stretched thin, as injury concerns mount over John Stones.

Stones’ Fitness Battle Adds to Defensive Headache

Stones, who made his return from injury in City’s victory over Chelsea on Sunday, remains a major doubt. His potential absence leaves Nathan Aké and Manuel Akanji as the only fit centre-backs, with Ruben Dias already ruled out. Guardiola, speaking on Tuesday, provided a cautious update:

“He played 35 minutes [against Chelsea] and played really well. We will see today how he feels.”

If Stones is unable to feature, Guardiola will be forced into a defensive reshuffle—far from ideal in a game where City’s European future hangs in the balance.

Oscar Bobb’s Return a Timely Boost

There is some relief for City in the form of Oscar Bobb, who could make his return to the squad after recovering from a broken collarbone suffered on the eve of the season. While unlikely to start, his presence could provide Guardiola with an extra attacking option from the bench.

Champions League Survival at Stake

City must secure victory to keep their hopes of progression alive. Even with three points, their path would still involve a two-legged play-off tie. Guardiola remains resolute in the face of adversity:

“The situation we have, we have to win the game and if not then we won’t continue in the competition and we want to go through to have another chance to play another two games and qualify for the next stage. It’s not a problem, it’s an opportunity, a challenge and we will face it.”

City will also be without new January recruits Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, and Omar Marmoush, who are ineligible for the Champions League squad.

Predicted Manchester City Lineup

Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Silva, Kovačić; Foden, De Bruyne, Savinho; Haaland

Doubts: Stones

Injured: Rodri, Bobb, Doku

Ineligible: Khusanov, Reis, Marmoush

Kick-off: 8pm, Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV & Stream: TNT Sports