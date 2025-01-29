Liverpool Travel to PSV with Rotated Side for Champions League Tie

Liverpool Face PSV as Slot Rotates Squad for Champions League Clash

Liverpool travel to the Netherlands to face PSV in the Champions League tonight, with Arne Slot expected to make significant changes to his side. Having already secured a top-eight finish in the league phase with seven consecutive wins, the Reds are assured of their place in the knockout rounds, regardless of the result at the Philips Stadion.

Key Players Rested for Upcoming Fixtures

With a crucial Premier League fixture against Bournemouth looming on Saturday, followed by a decisive Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham, Slot has opted to rest several first-team stars. Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Díaz, and Ibrahima Konaté have all been left out of the travelling squad.

However, experienced figures such as Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Núñez have made the trip. Federico Chiesa, who has seen limited game time this season, is expected to be handed a rare start, while Núñez is set to lead the attack, potentially supported by Harvey Elliott in an advanced midfield role.

Defensive and Midfield Adjustments

Wataru Endō is likely to slot into central defence alongside Jarell Quansah, as Slot reshuffles his options. Tyler Morton is expected to feature in midfield, while Conor Bradley is in line for a start at right-back. On the left, Liverpool will have the flexibility of choosing between Tsimikas and Robertson.

Joe Gomez, who has returned to training but has missed the last seven games, remains a doubt. Meanwhile, Curtis Jones, who sat out Liverpool’s win over Ipswich due to a groin issue, and Diogo Jota, sidelined for a fortnight with a muscle injury, are still unavailable.

Predicted Liverpool Line-up

XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Endō, Robertson; Morton, Nyoni; Chiesa, Elliott, Gakpo; Núñez

Doubts: Gomez

Injured: Jones, Jota

Liverpool’s rotated squad will be keen to maintain momentum and extend their winning run despite the absence of key players. Kick-off is set for 8 pm GMT at the Philips Stadion, with live coverage on TNT Sports and Discovery+.