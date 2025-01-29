Man City facing late decision to sign £55m defender

Manchester City Facing Late Challenges in Pursuit of Juventus Duo

Manchester City’s January transfer window has been anything but quiet. With several new arrivals already secured, Pep Guardiola’s side is still pushing to reinforce key areas before the window shuts. However, efforts to land Juventus duo Andrea Cambiaso and Douglas Luiz have hit significant obstacles, according to GiveMeSport.

City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, is overseeing these negotiations in what could be his final major recruitment drive before departing this summer. While City remain confident in their ability to strengthen, Juventus appear determined to make life difficult as the clock ticks towards Deadline Day.

Complications in the Cambiaso Deal

Manchester City’s pursuit of Andrea Cambiaso, a versatile left-back, has run into two significant hurdles. Firstly, Juventus are contemplating raising their asking price to £67 million—well above the initial valuation of £50 million. This late change has left City’s negotiators scrambling to adjust their plans.

Secondly, Juventus have indicated that no decision on Cambiaso’s future will be made until after their critical Champions League clash with Benfica. Cambiaso, currently sidelined with an ankle injury, is unlikely to feature in the match, but Juventus remain cautious about selling him without securing an adequate replacement.

Cambiaso’s contract situation strengthens Juventus’ position. The 24-year-old Italy international is tied to the club until 2028 and earns a weekly wage of £72,000, making the Serie A side reluctant to rush any deal. Manchester City may need to meet the higher valuation and potentially include add-ons to sway Juventus before the February 3 deadline.

Luiz Return Also Hits a Snag

Douglas Luiz, a familiar name to City fans after his earlier spell at the Etihad, is another target proving elusive. Juventus reportedly want to delay negotiations until after their Champions League fate is decided. The Brazilian midfielder, now a key figure in Juventus’ setup, would offer Guardiola much-needed depth in midfield.

Guardiola sees Luiz as a player who could provide competition and stability in City’s midfield, while Cambiaso would address the team’s left-back concerns. Juventus, however, are prepared to hold out for lucrative terms, fully aware of City’s urgency to bolster their squad.

Begiristain’s Final Drive

Txiki Begiristain’s influence on City’s recruitment strategy cannot be overstated. This January, the club secured Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt for £59 million, alongside other promising talents like Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis. However, Cambiaso and Luiz represent more significant challenges, particularly with Juventus unwilling to budge easily.

City’s willingness to pursue both players simultaneously underscores Guardiola’s intent to stay competitive in all competitions despite falling behind in the Premier League title race. These moves also highlight the challenges of navigating a market where selling clubs, like Juventus, hold significant leverage.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The left-back position has been a persistent issue for Guardiola’s squad, and Cambiaso’s ability to play both defensively and in advanced positions makes him an ideal candidate.

However, Juventus’ decision to raise the price tag at this stage feels like an unnecessary complication. While City have the financial muscle to pay a premium, the principle of being held hostage in negotiations leaves a bitter taste. For a club as meticulously planned as Manchester City, the delays caused by Juventus’ insistence on waiting until after their Champions League fixture create additional pressure.

The potential return of Luiz is equally intriguing but raises questions about the club’s earlier decision to part ways with him. City’s midfield depth has been tested this season, and while Luiz’s familiarity with the Premier League is a plus, one can’t help but wonder why this gap wasn’t addressed sooner.

Ultimately, fans will be hoping Begiristain can pull off these deals in his final days as director of football. His track record suggests that City can get it done, but the window’s final hours will be crucial. Missing out on these targets could leave Guardiola’s side vulnerable, especially as the fight for silverware intensifies.