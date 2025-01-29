Preview: Tottenham Need a Point Against Elfsborg to Avoid Playoffs

Spurs Host Elfsborg in Crucial Europa League Clash

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Swedish side Elfsborg to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday evening as they aim to secure a top-eight finish in the Europa League league phase. A single point will be enough to bypass the February playoff round, but anything less than a convincing win against a struggling Elfsborg side could deepen frustrations in what has been a challenging season for Ange Postecoglou’s team.

Spurs’ Path to Progress

Spurs come into this fixture off the back of a crucial win against Hoffenheim, which ensured their place in the Europa League playoff round at a minimum. However, Postecoglou and his squad will be keen to avoid the extra fixture burden by securing automatic progression to the knockout stage.

Elfsborg, sitting in 20th place and recently losing their top player to Plymouth Argyle, present an opportunity for Spurs to steady their campaign in front of a home crowd. With three away games looming across domestic competitions, a strong performance on Thursday could set the tone for what promises to be a gruelling schedule.

Team News Adds to Spurs’ Woes

Injuries continue to disrupt Postecoglou’s plans, with Richarlison and Pape Matar Sarr now doubts following Spurs’ recent defeat to Leicester City. Postecoglou acknowledged that Sarr “should not have played” on Sunday, highlighting the threadbare nature of the current squad.

Brandon Austin will retain his place in goal as Antonin Kinsky remains ineligible, while Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon are unavailable. Up front, Will Lankshear could start, but it’s likely that Heung-min Son, despite his clear need for rest, will lead the line.

James Maddison’s fitness remains uncertain after missing the Leicester game with “soreness,” while Cristian Romero is back in training but unlikely to be risked. Key players such as Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario, and Micky van de Ven remain sidelined, further limiting Postecoglou’s options.

Predictions and Expectations

Despite the injury crisis, Tottenham should have enough quality to see off Elfsborg, whose league struggles and weakened squad make them heavy underdogs. Postecoglou will hope for a strong start to allow for player rotation ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Brentford.

A 3-1 victory for Spurs is the likely outcome, with the home side expected to dominate possession and create chances against their Swedish opponents. Anything less than a win would be a significant disappointment, deepening the sense of unease around the club.

Key Match Details