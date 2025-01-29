Report: Wolves and Ajax Negotiating Early Loan Exit for Winger

Wolves and Ajax in Talks Over Carlos Forbs’ Early Exit

Carlos Forbs’ time at Wolverhampton Wanderers appears to be nearing an early conclusion, with discussions underway between Wolves and Ajax to cut short his loan spell. The 20-year-old Portuguese winger, who joined Wolves on loan in the summer, has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League, as reported by The Athletic.

A Loan That Never Took Off

Forbs arrived at Molineux with high expectations, accompanied by a clause obligating Wolves to purchase him for £11 million if he reached a certain number of appearances. However, the winger has fallen well short of that target, with just one start and nine league appearances, totalling 237 minutes.

The lack of playing time has left Forbs frustrated, as he finds himself behind players like Matheus Cunha, Gonçalo Guedes, and Rodrigo Gomes in Wolves’ pecking order.

Ajax’s Interest

Ajax, struggling to secure wide options in the transfer market, see Forbs as a viable solution to their problems. The Dutch club, where Forbs made 21 appearances last season, is eager to bring him back to Amsterdam to fill the gaps in their squad. Forbs himself is reportedly keen on the move, as it would offer him more consistent playing time.

While the loan deal lacks a recall clause, negotiations between Wolves and Ajax are ongoing to facilitate an early return.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Wolves supporters, the Forbs loan has been a frustrating chapter. There was hope that the young Portuguese winger could add creativity and pace to the squad, but his limited opportunities have rendered his spell largely ineffective.

The packed competition for attacking roles at Molineux was always going to make it difficult for Forbs to break through. With players like Cunha and Guedes ahead of him, his chances to shine were few and far between. Fans may question the logic of bringing in a player on loan without a clear plan for his development or integration into the squad.

Forbs’ potential return to Ajax could, however, be a win-win for all parties. Wolves can focus on refining their current attacking options, while Ajax gain a player familiar with their system and in need of a fresh start. Wolves fans, meanwhile, will be hoping that lessons are learned from this loan and that future signings are given a clearer pathway to success.