Arsenal ‘expected’ to make second Ollie Watkins bid

Arsenal’s Shock Move for Ollie Watkins: A Transfer Battle Brewing

Arsenal have made a bold move for Aston Villa’s star striker Ollie Watkins as Mikel Arteta seeks to strengthen his attacking force before the January transfer window closes. However, their initial bid, reportedly worth £60 million, has been swiftly rejected by Villa, leaving the Gunners with a difficult decision.

Arsenal’s Pursuit of Watkins

Mikel Arteta has long been an admirer of the England international, and the Gunners have now formalised their interest in the 29-year-old forward. As reported by the Daily Mail, Arsenal’s opening offer was rebuffed, with Villa making it clear that Watkins is not for sale.

Watkins still has three years left on his contract, placing Villa in a strong negotiating position. The forward remains integral to Unai Emery’s side, and despite reported interest from Saudi club Al-Nassr in Jhon Duran, Villa would prefer to offload the Colombian instead. With Watkins turning 30 in December, his market value is unlikely to increase significantly, making Villa reluctant to part ways with their prized striker.

Can Arsenal Secure Their Target?

Despite the rejection, Arsenal are expected to return with an improved offer before the transfer window closes. The London club are currently chasing Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, and strengthening their attacking options could prove decisive in the title race.

Watkins himself has previously hinted at a desire to play for Arsenal. Back in 2020, during his time at Brentford, he stated: ‘That’s the dream, to play for Arsenal one day. But, you know, it’s a long shot.’ With the Gunners now making their move, that dream could edge closer to reality.

However, Villa’s firm stance suggests this deal is far from straightforward. Watkins has netted 10 goals in 31 appearances this season, proving his worth as a consistent goal scorer. Arsenal may have to dig deep into their pockets if they are to convince Villa to part ways with their talismanic forward.

What Next for Arsenal and Villa?

Villa’s strong resistance to selling Watkins means Arsenal must decide whether to raise their bid significantly or explore alternative options. With just days left in the window, the pressure is on Emirates chiefs to make a decisive move.

While Watkins could be tempted by the prospect of joining a title-challenging side, Villa’s ambitions under Unai Emery cannot be underestimated. They are currently fighting for European football, and losing their star striker at this stage could prove detrimental to their season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Arsenal fans will be absolutely stunned by this development. Just when it seemed like Arteta was happy to push through the remainder of the season with his current attacking options, the Gunners have gone all-in for Watkins.

But £60 million? That’s laughable. Villa were never going to entertain such a lowball offer, not when Watkins is their focal point and has years left on his contract. If Arsenal are serious, they’ll have to up their bid significantly – and even then, there’s no guarantee Villa will budge.

Watkins is an exciting option, but is he the solution? He’s a proven Premier League goal scorer, but would he truly elevate Arsenal’s attack to a title-winning level? He’s not Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe, and at 29, he’s not a long-term investment either.

Then there’s the Villa factor. Why would they sell Watkins now, especially when they’re pushing for Champions League football? If Duran moves to Saudi, that likely closes the door entirely. Arsenal fans can dream, but this one feels like an uphill battle.