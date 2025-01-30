Report: Man Utd predicted lineup for FCSB Europa League match

SEARCH
By Emily Carter
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs FCSB: Key Team News and Injury Updates

Manchester United head to Bucharest for their Europa League clash with FCSB on Thursday night, but Ruben Amorim will have to navigate his squad without several key players.

Luke Shaw Absent Despite Returning to Training

Luke Shaw has resumed full training but has not been included in United’s 21-man travelling squad. His absence continues a frustrating season disrupted by injuries, leaving United short of defensive options.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford remains sidelined as uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford persists. The England international’s omission only fuels speculation surrounding a possible departure.

Ugarte Fit to Travel, Bayindir in Contention

Manuel Ugarte has been named in the squad despite sustaining a knock during United’s 1-0 victory over Fulham. Back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir could be handed a rare start, with Andre Onana’s place under scrutiny.

Victor Lindelof is also an option in defence, while Jonny Evans and Mason Mount remain unavailable due to injury.

Predicted Manchester United XI

Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Collyer, Mainoo, Dalot; Diallo, Fernandes; Hojlund

Injured: Mount, Evans
Unavailable: Shaw, Rashford
Kick-off Time: 8pm GMT, Thursday, January 30, 2025
Venue: National Arena, Bucharest
TV and Live Stream: TNT Sports, Discovery+

