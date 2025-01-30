Where to watch Spurs Europa league game against Elfsborg tonight

Spurs vs Elfsborg: How to Watch Europa League Clash Live

Tottenham face a crucial Europa League fixture against Elfsborg tonight, with Ange Postecoglou’s side looking to seal progression to the last 16. A victory at home would ensure Spurs avoid a two-legged play-off, a scenario they are keen to sidestep amid their domestic struggles.

Pressure on Spurs to Deliver

Despite impressive moments under Postecoglou, Spurs have struggled for consistency in the Premier League. A strong Europa League campaign could offer some respite, but failure to secure a win here would only amplify scrutiny on the manager’s future.

Importance of Victory

Elfsborg arrive in North London as underdogs, yet European nights can often deliver surprises. Tottenham must impose themselves early to avoid unnecessary complications. A win would provide much-needed stability and maintain their continental ambitions.

Where to Watch Tottenham vs Elfsborg

TV Channel: The match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm GMT before the 8pm kick-off.

Live Stream: Fans can watch online via the Discovery+ app and website.

With the stakes high, Postecoglou’s Spurs must take control and ensure their Europa League journey remains on course.