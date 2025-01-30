SEARCH
HomeFeatured ArticlesWhere to watch Spurs Europa league game against Elfsborg tonight

Where to watch Spurs Europa league game against Elfsborg tonight

0
By Michael Reed

Spurs vs Elfsborg: How to Watch Europa League Clash Live

Tottenham face a crucial Europa League fixture against Elfsborg tonight, with Ange Postecoglou’s side looking to seal progression to the last 16. A victory at home would ensure Spurs avoid a two-legged play-off, a scenario they are keen to sidestep amid their domestic struggles.

Photo: IMAGO

Pressure on Spurs to Deliver

Despite impressive moments under Postecoglou, Spurs have struggled for consistency in the Premier League. A strong Europa League campaign could offer some respite, but failure to secure a win here would only amplify scrutiny on the manager’s future.

Photo: IMAGO

Importance of Victory

Elfsborg arrive in North London as underdogs, yet European nights can often deliver surprises. Tottenham must impose themselves early to avoid unnecessary complications. A win would provide much-needed stability and maintain their continental ambitions.

Where to Watch Tottenham vs Elfsborg

TV Channel: The match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm GMT before the 8pm kick-off.
Live Stream: Fans can watch online via the Discovery+ app and website.

With the stakes high, Postecoglou’s Spurs must take control and ensure their Europa League journey remains on course.

Previous article
Report: Man Utd predicted lineup for FCSB Europa League match
Next article
Report: Man United ‘in talks’ with Barcelona over January deal
Michael Reed
Michael Reed
More News

Copyright © 2009-2025 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.