Report: Gerrard’s tenure at Al Ettifaq nears end after continued struggles

Steven Gerrard’s Saudi Sojourn Nears an End as Al Ettifaq Struggles Continue

Steven Gerrard’s tenure at Al Ettifaq appears to be reaching its inevitable conclusion. The Liverpool icon, who ventured into the Saudi Pro League with the hope of reviving his managerial career, has reportedly informed club officials of his desire to leave, citing ‘poor performances’. As The Mirror reports, his frustration has been mounting, and results have done little to inspire confidence.

Managerial Struggles in a Changing Landscape

Gerrard arrived in Saudi Arabia with expectations of building something substantial. The club backed him in the transfer market, securing names like Gini Wijnaldum, Moussa Dembele, and Demarai Gray, yet the chemistry has never materialised. Al Ettifaq currently sit 12th in the league, a mere five points above the relegation zone.

It’s a stark contrast to the vision that was initially sold. Gerrard had reportedly considered leaving last summer but was persuaded to stay. The outcome? A winter break that has yielded losses to Al-Kholood, Al-Ahli Saudi, and a draw against relegation-threatened Al-Wehda. The sense of stagnation is palpable.

A Frustrated Figure in the Dugout

In what may have been his final press conference, Gerrard did little to hide his disappointment. “I am not satisfied with the players’ performance and level. I see the draw as losing two important points. I take responsibility for the result of the match, including missed opportunities and the drop in performance.”

He was quick to acknowledge the support provided by the club but pointed towards injuries and absences as key factors in Al Ettifaq’s struggles. Even so, the bigger question remains—was this a doomed project from the start?

A Risk That Didn’t Pay Off

Gerrard’s move to Saudi football was always an intriguing gamble. He stepped into an evolving league filled with big-money signings but has failed to stamp his authority on proceedings. Winning less than 40% of his matches hardly builds a compelling case for longevity.

Changes behind the scenes also reflect the growing instability. Dean Holden was brought in, while Rangers’ former sporting director Mark Allen departed. Michael Beale, Gerrard’s trusted lieutenant from their Rangers days, was also brought in, but nothing seems to have shifted the club’s trajectory.

Perhaps Gerrard’s most baffling moment came when he admitted to tailoring training sessions around Liverpool’s fixtures. If his focus ever wavered, his commitment will inevitably be questioned.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For football fans watching from afar, this was always a managerial experiment with little chance of long-term success. Gerrard’s arrival in the Saudi Pro League was framed as an ambitious step, but it never seemed like a natural fit.

The struggles of Al Ettifaq weren’t entirely unpredictable. A squad of talented individuals is not the same as a functioning team, and the constant turnover of players in Saudi clubs has made cohesion difficult. Even with significant backing, Gerrard couldn’t assemble a side capable of delivering results.

Moreover, if the reports of him structuring his schedule around Liverpool games are accurate, it raises serious concerns about his commitment. Fans want their managers to be immersed in the project, not using it as a side hustle while keeping tabs on their former club.

Ultimately, this feels like a manager out of place, overseeing a club with no clear direction. If Gerrard departs, the real question is what comes next for his managerial career. Can he re-establish his credentials elsewhere, or will this spell another setback on a once-promising journey?