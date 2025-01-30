Report: Arsenal consider late move for Bayern Munich forward

Arsenal’s Pursuit of Mathys Tel: A January Gamble or a Smart Move?

Arsenal are reportedly considering a late move for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel as they search for attacking reinforcements before the close of the January transfer window. As reported by Football Transfers, the 19-year-old Frenchman has now emerged as a potential solution to Mikel Arteta’s squad depth concerns.

Arsenal’s Attacking Dilemma

The Gunners have faced mounting difficulties in attack, with injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus forcing Kai Havertz to carry much of the team’s offensive burden. While Arsenal initially prioritised a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, the Bundesliga club has refused to sell mid-season. Other targets, such as Nico Williams and Viktor Gyokeres, are also unavailable until the summer.

This situation has led Arsenal to reassess their transfer strategy, making Tel a logical alternative. While he was not initially on their radar for a January move, circumstances have shifted, and Arsenal now see him as a viable addition.

Tel’s Situation at Bayern Munich

Tel’s development at Bayern has stalled this season, largely due to the presence of Harry Kane, who dominates the central attacking role. The French youngster has not featured in Bayern’s last three matches and is reportedly open to a temporary move to secure regular game time.

While Tel would not displace Havertz as Arsenal’s first-choice striker, he would likely receive more opportunities than he currently gets in Bavaria. With the Gunners in need of attacking depth, a move to North London could be mutually beneficial.

Loan or Permanent Deal?

One key question remains—would Arsenal opt for a loan or a permanent transfer? Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is keen to retain Tel for the long term, making a temporary move the more probable outcome. A loan would allow Arsenal to assess Tel’s ability to adapt to Premier League football while keeping their options open for summer targets such as Sesko and Gyokeres.

With Tel valued at €33m, Arsenal may choose to negotiate an option to buy, giving them flexibility should he impress at the Emirates.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Arsenal fans, this move may raise more questions than answers. Is Tel truly the answer to their attacking struggles, or is this simply a desperate late-window move?

Firstly, the numbers don’t inspire confidence. Tel has played 12 times for Bayern this season without scoring. While his lack of minutes behind Kane is a factor, Arsenal need immediate goal contributions, not another project player.

Secondly, there’s the question of whether a loan deal is the right approach. If Tel does well, Arsenal might find themselves in a bidding war in the summer, losing leverage in negotiations. If he struggles, they’ve wasted valuable resources on a short-term fix with no long-term gain.

Lastly, Arsenal’s hesitancy in the transfer market remains a concern. The club spent much of January pursuing targets that were ultimately unattainable. Why pivot to Tel now when other reinforcements could have been identified earlier?

This deal, if it happens, feels more like a stopgap rather than a statement of intent. Arsenal fans will hope Arteta sees something in Tel that Bayern haven’t—otherwise, it could be another frustrating chapter in their search for attacking depth.