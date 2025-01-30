Journalist: Tottenham look at Milan forward as injury crisis deepens

Tottenham Eye AC Milan’s Noah Okafor as Alternative to Mathys Tel

Tottenham Hotspur have entered discussions with AC Milan over a potential move for Swiss forward Noah Okafor. As reported by Matteo Moretto, Spurs view the 24-year-old as an alternative to Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel, whose future remains uncertain amid interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

Nelle ultimissime ore contatti indiretti tra Tottenham e Milan per Noah Okafor. Il Tottenham è alla ricerca di un attaccante esterno e punta Mathys Tel ma la concorrenza è molto elevata. Okafor è stato proposto come soluzione alternativa. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 29, 2025

Spurs’ Search for Attacking Depth

Ange Postecoglou’s attacking options have been severely depleted, with Son Heung-min left to shoulder the burden in the absence of Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, and Timo Werner. With the transfer deadline looming, Spurs are in urgent need of reinforcements to keep their European qualification hopes alive.

While Spurs remain keen on Tel, competition from Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea complicates any potential deal. Given Tel’s preference for regular starts, Tottenham’s league position may put them at a disadvantage. As a result, the club’s recruitment team has turned their attention to Okafor, who can operate as both a left winger and centre-forward.

Milan’s Stance on Okafor’s Future

Milan are reportedly open to letting Okafor leave this month, and the player himself is receptive to a move. Earlier in the window, RB Leipzig had agreed a loan deal with an option to buy for Okafor, valued at €25 million (£20.9m), but the deal fell through due to concerns over a calf issue detected during his medical.

This raises a potential red flag for Spurs. Given their injury crisis, they cannot afford to take a gamble on a player with fitness concerns. Nevertheless, the club’s interest suggests they are willing to explore the option if Milan’s asking price aligns with their valuation.

Tel’s Uncertain Future

Tottenham’s pursuit of Tel remains complicated. The French forward is eager to leave Bayern Munich before the February 3 deadline to secure more playing time, but Spurs face stiff competition from their Premier League rivals. Arsenal and United are actively pursuing the player, while Chelsea appear less of a threat as Tel fears a lack of game time at Stamford Bridge.

Despite Spurs’ continued interest, Tel is reportedly wary of joining a club currently sitting 15th in the Premier League, which could further limit their chances of landing him before the deadline.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Tottenham fans have every right to be sceptical about this latest transfer development. While the club’s search for attacking reinforcements is justified, the move for Okafor feels like a reactive solution rather than a proactive strategy.

Firstly, why are Spurs considering a player whose last transfer collapsed due to medical concerns? With a squad already struggling with injuries, bringing in a forward with potential fitness issues feels like a risky decision. The last thing Tottenham need is another player spending more time in the treatment room than on the pitch.

Secondly, the pursuit of Tel seems ambitious but increasingly unlikely. If Spurs are struggling to attract top targets due to their league position, it underlines a larger problem—one that won’t be solved with a last-minute alternative. The fact that Arsenal and United are ahead in the race suggests Tel views Tottenham as a step down at this moment in time.

Ultimately, fans will want to see genuine intent from the club, not last-minute deals for second-choice options. Okafor may well be a capable signing, but if his move falls through like it did with Leipzig, Spurs will be left scrambling for yet another backup plan.