David Ornstein: Aston Villa €77m striker set for medical at Al Nassr

Jhon Duran Set for Aston Villa Exit as Al Nassr Move Nears Completion

Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran is on the verge of completing a high-profile move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, with a medical in London scheduled for Thursday. As reported by David Ornstein in The Athletic, Villa have agreed a deal worth €77million (£64.5m) plus add-ons, with the 21-year-old Colombia international set to sign a five-and-a-half-year contract.

Villa’s Transfer Strategy Takes Shape

Duran’s imminent departure comes amid a period of calculated squad restructuring at Villa Park. Despite Arsenal expressing interest in Ollie Watkins, Villa remain adamant that the England international is integral to their long-term plans. The club swiftly rejected Arsenal’s approach, underlining their commitment to maintaining a competitive squad.

For Duran, the move marks the culmination of an impressive rise. Since joining Villa from Chicago Fire in January 2023 for up to £17.75m, he has netted 20 goals in 78 appearances. His 12-goal haul in 29 outings this season—despite starting just seven matches—has only enhanced his reputation.

Saudi Pro League’s Growing Influence

Al Nassr’s ambitious pursuit of talent from Europe’s top leagues continues, with Duran set to join a squad boasting the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Aymeric Laporte. The Saudi club sits fourth in the league standings, trailing leaders Al Hilal by eight points.

For Villa, Duran’s sale provides a significant financial boost, but the decision to part ways with a young and promising forward raises questions about squad depth and future ambitions.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Aston Villa supporters, this transfer will be met with disappointment and frustration. Selling a 21-year-old talent just months after tying him down to a contract until 2030 feels like a short-term financial gain at the expense of long-term squad development.

The deal’s value is undeniable—£64.5m is a substantial sum for a player who cost Villa a fraction of that amount. However, seeing West Ham’s £57m bid rejected only for Villa to accept Al Nassr’s offer suggests a shift in priorities. If Villa were truly invested in Duran’s future, why entertain offers at all?

There’s also the issue of squad depth. Watkins remains the club’s primary striker, but if he were to suffer an injury or loss of form, Villa would be left scrambling for alternatives. The club’s ambitions of maintaining European football depend on a strong, balanced squad—Duran’s exit leaves a hole that must be filled.

Ultimately, Villa fans will hope this sale is part of a grander strategy, not just a lucrative business move. The pressure is now on the club to reinvest wisely and ensure this decision does not hinder the team’s progress.