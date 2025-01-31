Saudi club planning £90m offer to sign Brighton star

Brighton Face Fresh Al-Nassr Bid for Kaoru Mitoma

Al-Nassr Preparing $112M Offer for Mitoma

Brighton & Hove Albion are bracing themselves for an improved offer from Al-Nassr, with the Saudi Pro League side ready to table a $112 million package for Kaoru Mitoma, according to CBS Sports. The Seagulls have already rejected an opening bid worth $67 million, but Al-Nassr’s determination to land the Japanese winger remains strong.

Brighton’s Stance and Mitoma’s Importance

Sources close to the club indicate that Brighton are reluctant to part ways with one of their most influential players. Mitoma, under contract until 2027, has played a crucial role for the Seagulls since joining from Kawasaki Frontale in 2021. His impact has been significant, contributing 18 goals and 16 assists across 92 appearances. With his ability to unlock defences and create chances, he has become one of the Premier League’s most sought-after wingers.

Saudi Transfer Window Pressure

Al-Nassr are working against the clock, with the Saudi transfer deadline looming on Friday. The club has already sent a senior delegation to the UK to finalise the deal. They are also negotiating an $80 million move for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, suggesting a major squad overhaul is in progress. Given the urgency of their pursuit, it remains to be seen whether Brighton will reconsider their stance.

Potential Knock-On Effect for Al-Nassr

If Mitoma does make the move, it could trigger the departure of Sadio Mane. Al-Nassr reportedly tried to offload the Senegalese forward during the summer, but no deal materialised. Bringing in Mitoma could allow them to finally facilitate Mane’s exit and refresh their attacking options.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Brighton Fans Have Every Reason to Be Concerned

Losing a player of Mitoma’s calibre would be a significant blow for Brighton. His pace, dribbling ability, and end product make him irreplaceable within Fabian Hürzeler’s system. While $112 million is a staggering fee, it raises the question of whether Brighton can find a like-for-like replacement before the window closes.

Mitoma’s influence at the Amex has been immense. His link-up play with Pervis Estupiñán down the left flank has been a key weapon for Brighton, and disrupting that dynamic could weaken the side considerably. Even with the club’s impressive scouting network, there’s no guarantee they would find a winger of his quality and adaptability in time.

Another concern is the precedent it sets. Brighton have been excellent at resisting financial temptations in the past, but if they accept this deal, it could encourage further approaches for their star assets. With European football on the horizon, keeping their best players should be the priority, not cashing in.

For now, all eyes are on Brighton’s response. If they stand firm, it will reaffirm their ambition to compete at the highest level. But if they cave, it could spell trouble for their long-term project.