Report: Arsenal make final decision on defender’s future

Arsenal Reject Early Exit for Kieran Tierney

Arsenal have made it clear that Kieran Tierney will remain at the Emirates until the summer despite Celtic’s hopes of securing a loan move for the full-back ahead of his permanent return. According to The Telegraph, Tierney has already agreed to rejoin his boyhood club on a four-year deal from next season, but Arsenal are unwilling to weaken their squad mid-season as they chase the Premier League title.

Arteta’s Squad Depth Takes Priority

With Arsenal aiming to close the six-point gap to leaders Liverpool and navigate the Champions League knockout stages, Mikel Arteta wants to keep every available option at his disposal. Tierney, who has struggled for regular starts, remains a useful asset, capable of playing left-back, centre-back, and even in an advanced wide role. Given the uncertainty around Oleksandr Zinchenko’s future—amid reported interest from Borussia Dortmund—Tierney’s presence provides crucial cover in a demanding second half of the season.

Tierney’s Loyalty to Celtic

Despite interest from clubs across Europe, including Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, and Sevilla, Tierney turned down the chance to remain in the Premier League or move abroad. Everton were among the sides keen to bolster their left-back options, but the Scotland international was resolute in his desire to return to Parkhead. Having won four Scottish Premiership titles and two Scottish Cups before his £25 million switch to Arsenal, his return to Celtic is a natural progression in his career.

Lewis-Skelly Appeal Sheds Light on Officiating Decisions

Arsenal were also in the headlines as the FA published its reasoning for overturning Myles Lewis-Skelly’s red card against Wolves. The ruling stated: “The commission members were unanimous in their opinion that the referee had made an obvious error in sending off MLS [Lewis-Skelly] for the challenge that he had made.”

While acknowledging that the challenge was a foul, the commission determined that it did not meet the threshold for serious foul play. This decision highlights the inconsistencies in officiating and underlines Arsenal’s proactive approach in ensuring their players receive fair treatment.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

While Celtic fans may be disappointed that Tierney’s return is delayed, Arsenal supporters should see this as a statement of intent. Tierney’s versatility and experience could prove crucial as Arsenal chase silverware. With Zinchenko’s future uncertain and the club still in multiple competitions, letting him go early would have been a mistake.

Tierney’s commitment to returning to Celtic in the summer is admirable, but for now, he has a job to do in North London. His defensive reliability and ability to slot into different roles make him invaluable, even if he isn’t a regular starter. Given Arsenal’s squad rotation, injuries, and fixture congestion, his presence strengthens Arteta’s options.

Moreover, Arsenal’s refusal to weaken their squad mid-season demonstrates their ambition. They are no longer a selling club willing to compromise on depth. Keeping Tierney until the summer ensures Arsenal maintain their best possible squad as they push for the title.

For Arsenal fans, this decision reinforces the club’s intent to compete at the highest level. It’s a sign of a team that is thinking long-term and refuses to take unnecessary risks in a pivotal season.