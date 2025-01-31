Aston Villa eyeing move for former Real Madrid star

Aston Villa Eye Marco Asensio as Attacking Reinforcements Loom

Villa’s Transfer Plans Take Shape

Aston Villa are actively searching for attacking reinforcements as Unai Emery looks to bolster his squad before the transfer window shuts on February 3. According to the Daily Mail, Marco Asensio has emerged as a strong candidate, with Paris Saint-Germain willing to facilitate a move. With Villa’s leading goalscorer, Jhon Duran, edging closer to a £64.5 million switch to Al-Nassr, the club needs firepower, and Asensio’s name sits prominently on their shortlist.

Asensio’s Availability and Villa’s Interest

PSG have made it clear that Asensio is surplus to requirements this winter. The Spanish international has found himself on the fringes, an unused substitute in three of the last four games. Villa, sensing an opportunity, believe securing a loan deal for the 29-year-old could be relatively straightforward. His contract at PSG runs until June 2026, but the Ligue 1 giants are keen to offload him, having already sounded out multiple potential suitors.

European Experience a Key Factor

Asensio would bring valuable European pedigree to Villa Park. During his time at Real Madrid, he won three UEFA Champions League titles, showcasing his ability to perform on the biggest stage. His tally of 61 goals in 286 appearances for Madrid highlights his knack for delivering in high-pressure situations.

However, his stint at PSG has been less prolific, with just seven goals in 47 outings. Despite this, Villa believe his technical ability, versatility, and experience would add depth to their attacking options.

Alternatives on Villa’s Radar

Asensio is not Villa’s only target. The club is also monitoring Chelsea’s Joao Felix and Wolves’ Matheus Cunha, while Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel remains a more distant option. Emery is keen to ensure Villa remain competitive across all fronts, particularly as they navigate the knockout stages of the Champions League following their recent 4-2 victory over Celtic.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Aston Villa pursuing a player of Marco Asensio’s calibre signals the club’s growing ambitions. Once considered one of Spain’s most promising attacking talents, Asensio could inject flair and European experience into an already thriving Villa side.

With Jhon Duran likely departing, the need for attacking depth is obvious. Asensio’s versatility—comfortable on either wing or as an attacking midfielder—would give Emery options. His ability to strike from distance and operate in tight spaces could complement Villa’s dynamic forward play, especially with Ollie Watkins leading the line.

There may be some concerns about his lack of consistent starts at PSG, but a move to Villa could reignite his career. Emery’s tactical system encourages fluid attacking football, and Asensio’s intelligence on the ball could see him thrive in such an environment.

Villa fans should be encouraged by the club’s ambition. The days of merely surviving in the Premier League are gone—this is a team pushing for silverware, European recognition, and a long-term seat at the top table of English football.