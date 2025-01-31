Report: Magpies in Talks with Malaga’s Rising Star

SEARCH
By Amelia Hartman
September 14, 2024, Malaga, Spain: Antonio Cordero L, of Malaga CF and Oscar Sielva R, of SD Huesca, seen in action during the LaLiga Hypermotion 2024/2025 match between Malaga CF and SD Huesca at La Rosaleda Stadium. Final score: Malaga CF 1:0 SD Huesca Malaga Spain - ZUMAs197 20240914_aaa_s197_658 Copyright: xFrancisxGonzalezx

Newcastle Eyes Young Spanish Talent: Antonio Cordero

Newcastle’s Strategic Move

“Newcastle have held talks with Malaga winger Antonio Cordero over a pre-contract agreement,” reports the Daily Mail. At just 18 years old, Cordero’s potential move to the Premier League is stirring quite the buzz. Known affectionately as Antonito, he has already made significant waves at La Rosaleda, making this season one to remember with a tally of four goals and six assists.

From Spain to St. James’ Park

Newcastle’s interest in Antonio is a testament to his rapid development and impact in Spanish football. Having bounced around youth clubs including Sevilla and Real Betis, his current form at Malaga showcases a mature player ready for bigger challenges. The fact that Newcastle can secure his services on a free transfer makes this deal particularly enticing. As his contract with the second division club is due to expire this summer, the timing couldn’t be better for the Magpies.

Implications for Newcastle’s Squad

Signing Cordero could be a strategic masterstroke for Eddie Howe’s side, especially considering Newcastle’s recent financial prudence. With no major signings since last season and the recent departure of Miguel Almiron for £11 million, the squad is ripe for fresh talent. “He has been the ultimate professional and he has been a big part of some of our most memorable moments in recent seasons,” commented Howe on Almiron’s contribution.

Photo: IMAGO

Potential Impact and Expectations

Should the deal go through, Antonio Cordero could bring a new dynamism to Newcastle’s attacking options. His agility and ability to contribute both goals and assists would be invaluable in Howe’s setup. Moreover, integrating a young talent from a different footballing culture adds a layer of strategic diversity to the team’s play style.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential acquisition of Antonio Cordero by Newcastle could represent a strategic move by the club. His young age and impressive track record at Malaga suggest a player with considerable potential for development. Newcastle’s approach in securing Cordero on a free transfer as his contract expires could be seen as a prudent financial decision in today’s inflated transfer market.

Cordero’s contributions to Malaga, including four goals and six assists this season, indicate his capability to influence matches. Integrating him into the Premier League, however, would require careful management to adapt his skills to a more competitive environment.

The addition of Cordero might provide Newcastle with additional options in their offensive play. His background in Spanish football could offer a different tactical approach for the team, potentially enriching their attacking strategies. Furthermore, this move could help balance the squad with a mix of experienced players and promising young talent, which could be crucial for long-term success.

