Preview: Chelsea Look to Regain Form Against Visiting West Ham

Chelsea vs West Ham: Prediction, Kick-Off Time, TV, Live Stream, Team News & H2H Results

London Derby Brings High Stakes for Chelsea and West Ham

Chelsea welcome West Ham to Stamford Bridge on Monday night in a crucial Premier League showdown, as both sides look to find consistency.

Enzo Maresca’s side must bounce back after a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City, a game that exposed defensive frailties despite taking the lead. Chelsea have now won just once in their last six Premier League matches, making this London derby pivotal.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter, now in charge of West Ham, returns to Stamford Bridge with a point to prove. The Hammers held Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw last time out, but Potter would relish leaving west London with all three points.

Match Details: Kick-Off Time and Venue

Date: Monday, 3 February 2025

Kick-off Time: 8pm GMT

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

How to Watch Chelsea vs West Ham

TV Channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live Stream: Sky Go subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go website or app.

Latest Team News

Injuries continue to disrupt Chelsea’s campaign, with Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana among the key absentees. Benoit Badiashile and Omari Kellyman are also set to miss out, while Mykhailo Mudryk is unavailable.

Maresca faces a crucial goalkeeping decision after Robert Sanchez came under fire for a costly mistake against Manchester City.

For West Ham, Konstantinos Mavropanos is back after serving a one-match suspension. Jarrod Bowen is expected to return, though Lucas Paqueta remains a doubt with a slight knock. Michail Antonio, Niclas Fullkrug, and Crysencio Summerville have been ruled out, with Jean-Clair Todibo likely to join them on the sidelines.

Chelsea vs West Ham Prediction

Chelsea’s struggles in recent weeks suggest West Ham will be confident of taking something from this game. The Hammers are showing signs of improvement under Potter, and his tactical approach could frustrate his former club. A draw seems a likely outcome.

Prediction: 2-2

Head-to-Head Record