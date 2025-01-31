Chelsea eyeing huge January move to sign Dortmund keeper

Chelsea Eye Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel Amid Goalkeeping Concerns

Chelsea’s Goalkeeping Situation Under Scrutiny

Chelsea’s search for goalkeeping reinforcements has intensified, with Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel emerging as a prime target for the summer. According to The Independent, the Blues have been assessing their options between the posts, with Robert Sanchez coming under increased scrutiny following several high-profile errors.

Despite Enzo Maresca’s public backing of the Spaniard, Chelsea are looking at long-term solutions. Kobel fits the profile of a modern goalkeeper, combining shot-stopping ability with strong distribution skills. However, any potential deal would likely have to wait until the summer, as Dortmund remain firm in their stance not to entertain offers mid-season.

Manchester United Also Monitoring Kobel

Chelsea are not alone in their admiration for the Swiss international. Manchester United have also been tracking Kobel, with concerns persisting over Andre Onana’s inconsistent form. While the Cameroonian has shown signs of improvement, errors continue to creep into his game, leading United to explore alternative options.

However, with pressing needs elsewhere in their squad, United may prioritise other areas before moving for a goalkeeper. This could provide Chelsea with a clearer path to secure Kobel’s services, should Dortmund become open to negotiations in the summer window.

Dortmund’s Champions League Priorities

Dortmund’s reluctance to part with Kobel in January is understandable. They are still competing in the Champions League and recently secured a 3-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the play-off round. The German club will face Sporting CP or Club Brugge for a place in the last 16, further solidifying their determination to keep their No. 1 until the end of the season.

The summer may bring a different reality, though. Should Dortmund adjust their stance, Chelsea could have an opportunity to negotiate, especially if Manchester United opt to focus their resources elsewhere.

Competition Within Chelsea’s Goalkeeping Ranks

Chelsea’s goalkeeping department is already undergoing changes, with the arrival of young Belgian talent Mike Penders from Genk this summer. Filip Jorgensen remains another option, but it is evident that Maresca wants greater stability between the posts.

Despite this, the Chelsea boss has remained steadfast in his support for Sanchez. Speaking after their recent defeat to Manchester City, Maresca stated: “We trust Robert for sure but the first one that is completely aware he is making mistakes in this moment is Robert. For sure, we continue to trust Robert. We trust Robert but now we have one entire week [until the next game], we see the reaction and then we decide for the next game.”

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The prospect of Gregor Kobel arriving at Stamford Bridge is an exciting one for Chelsea fans. The Swiss shot-stopper has been a standout performer for Dortmund, offering a commanding presence in goal that Chelsea have arguably lacked in recent years.

Robert Sanchez’s struggles have left the Blues vulnerable in crucial moments, and while Maresca continues to back him, it’s clear that the club is looking at long-term alternatives. Kobel’s ability to make crucial saves, command his area, and distribute effectively makes him an ideal fit for a side looking to rebuild under Maresca.

Manchester United’s interest adds an intriguing layer to the story, but their greater squad needs could see Chelsea seize the initiative. If they can move swiftly in the summer, securing Kobel could be a significant step towards stabilising their defensive structure.

For a club that has lacked consistency in goal since the departure of Thibaut Courtois, Kobel could be the answer to Chelsea’s long-standing search for a reliable No. 1. Whether Dortmund will be willing to do business remains to be seen, but the summer window could present a golden opportunity for the Blues to strengthen a key position.