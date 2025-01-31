Everton could hijack West Ham’s move for Premier League striker

Everton Weigh Up Striker Move as Moyes Shapes Squad

Everton’s Transfer Priorities in Final Days

Everton are navigating a crucial period in the transfer window as they weigh up whether to invest in a permanent striker, with Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) looming over their decision-making. According to iNews, the club ideally wants two additions before the window closes, with an emphasis on adding firepower to compensate for Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s extended absence.

With backing from the Friedkin Group, funds are available, but the club remains mindful of financial constraints. Any immediate investment will impact Everton’s long-term planning, with the club wary of leaving themselves vulnerable to selling clubs before the financial year ends on 30 June.

Targets and Transfer Market Options

Everton have several options on their shortlist. Brighton’s Evan Ferguson is an appealing prospect, given his Premier League experience and long-term potential. However, competition is fierce, with West Ham reportedly leading the chase and Brighton demanding a significant fee.

Leicester’s Patson Daka is another name under consideration, with the Foxes open to offers due to their own financial issues. Director of football Kevin Thelwell is also exploring overseas markets, particularly in France, as Everton look for cost-effective reinforcements.

A potential loan move for Chelsea’s Armando Broja remains complicated. The striker is currently out injured, occupying one of Chelsea’s domestic loan spots, which could hinder any deal. Given the PSR restrictions, big-money signings in the £40m range remain unlikely, meaning Everton are effectively waiting to see what opportunities arise in the final days of the window.

Moyes’ Tactical Influence and Long-Term Vision

Since his return to Goodison Park, David Moyes has wasted no time in making an impact. His tactical tweaks have helped Everton secure back-to-back victories ahead of their crucial clash with Leicester City. Moyes has implemented key adjustments, including deploying Jake O’Brien at right-back and giving Jesper Lindstrom more freedom in attack. These changes have been well received in the dressing room, with players responding positively to his approach.

The Friedkin Group view the upcoming summer as a transformative period, with 13 first-team players either out of contract or returning to their parent clubs. This offers an opportunity to reshape the squad, but the immediate priority remains survival in the Premier League.

Moyes is seen as a stabilising presence, someone the new owners can trust to guide footballing decisions. His experience at Everton makes him a natural fit for the club’s evolving project. However, all long-term ambitions must be set aside for now—Everton need reinforcements, and they need them quickly.

A Crucial Few Days for Everton’s Future

Everton’s pursuit of reinforcements comes at a defining moment. With the financial landscape in mind, any move made now will affect future flexibility. The balance between short-term necessity and long-term sustainability remains delicate, but Moyes’ impact has at least provided clarity on what is needed.

How Everton navigate the final days of the window could determine their Premier League fate. The priority remains a reliable striker, but whether the club can secure one under such tight financial parameters remains to be seen.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Evertonians have been through turbulent times in recent seasons, but there’s a sense that things are finally heading in the right direction. The club’s measured approach to recruitment under the Friedkin Group is refreshing. While PSR restrictions remain a challenge, the fact that Everton are looking for quality, rather than panic buys, is a positive shift.

The interest in Evan Ferguson is ambitious, and while he may be a long shot, it signals Everton’s intent to compete for top-tier talent. The same goes for Patson Daka—a player with pace, directness, and an ability to press high up the pitch. These are the kind of signings Everton should be making.

Moyes’ return has already brought tangible improvements. His tactical adjustments, particularly in defence and midfield, have made Everton look more organised. The players are responding to his methods, and there’s a renewed energy around the club.

The final days of the window will be crucial, but Everton fans should feel optimistic. If the club can secure a much-needed striker, the Toffees will be in a strong position to push forward. For the first time in a while, Everton seem to have a plan—and that’s something to be excited about.