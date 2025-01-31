Liverpool team news and predicted XI vs Bournemouth

Liverpool Team News vs Bournemouth: Injury Updates and Predicted Lineup

Liverpool Face Tough Bournemouth Test

Liverpool travel to the south coast this weekend as they prepare to take on a resurgent Bournemouth side in the Premier League. After resting several key players in their 3-2 Champions League defeat to PSV Eindhoven, Arne Slot is expected to recall his strongest lineup for this crucial encounter.

Key Injury Concerns for Liverpool

Joe Gomez has returned to training, providing a boost to the squad, but concerns remain over Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones, both of whom are still doubtful for selection. Darwin Nunez, who withdrew from the PSV match due to illness, faces a late fitness test ahead of the trip.

Despite these concerns, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Alexis Mac Allister are all set to feature, strengthening Liverpool’s hopes of securing three points against an in-form Bournemouth.

Predicted Lineup and Kick-Off Details

Liverpool are likely to name a strong starting XI, with Alisson in goal and a defensive lineup including Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Van Dijk, and Kostas Tsimikas. In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch and Mac Allister are expected to start, with a forward line of Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo, and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz

Doubts: Nunez

Injured: Jota, Jones

Match details:

Time and date: 3pm GMT, Saturday 1 February 2025

Venue: Vitality Stadium (Dean Court), Bournemouth

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK